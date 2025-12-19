What happened on The Young and the Restless today? Recap for December 19, 2025

The Young and the Restless © CBS

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) recap for Friday, December 19, reveals a day of ultimatums and physical danger in Genoa City. Victor Newman battles a home rebellion while his grandson, Noah, is brutally ambushed. Victor clashes with Nikki Newman over his Abbott family obsession. When Victor continues his destructive path, their marriage breaks down. Matt Clark, aka Mitch Bacall, threatens the Newmans as Annie Stewart directly attacks them. The ranch tension spills into the city streets, resulting in a shocking park confrontation that knocks one character out and puts another at the mercy of a dirty cop.

In tonight's episode, the Newmans and Abbotts escalate their war. Nikki demands a public apology and the destruction of Victor's illegal AI program, which dismantles Jabot. Victor orders his wife off the ranch when she threatens to leave. At the same time, Phyllis Summers makes a huge demand. She meets Billy Abbott and offers to help the Abbotts steal the AI program if they give Marchetti to her daughter, Summer Newman.

The Young and the Restless: Everything to know about what happened in the episode (December 19, 2025)



Victor Newman Banishes Nikki from the Ranch



At the Newman ranch, the air becomes poisonous between the powerful couple. Nikki Newman calls Victor out on what he's done against Jack Abbott lately. She is sick of him using the AI program and publicly slandering Jack's character. Nikki tells Victor that he needs to take back what he said and apologize to the Abbotts right away. She also demands that he give her the AI software so she can delete it herself. Victor is still defiant and uses Jack's past actions as an excuse for his war. Victor gets infuriated when Nikki gives him an ultimatum to end the fight or she will leave him. He adds that he doesn't like threats to Nikki. He tells her to leave by pointing to the door and saying so.

Noah Newman is Attacked and Sienna is Taken Hostage

Noah and Sienna choose to leave the ranch cottage, where they would be safe, to go to Crimson Lights. They are able to shake off their security and go to the park in the end. Noah gets a call from his father, Nick Newman, while he's there and tries to play off that everything is okay. But there is a very real risk. Annie Stewart's boss, Matt Clark, has told her to kill Sienna. Sienna, in a desperate move, suddenly hits Noah in the head to knock him out, maybe to keep him from getting hurt. Annie pulls a gun on Sienna just as Noah passes out and falls to the ground. At gunpoint, the corrupt police officer makes Sienna go for a walk, leaving Noah without protection and bleeding on the grass in the park.

Phyllis Demands Marchetti in Exchange for Help

Phyllis Summers talks to Billy Abbott when they meet about the AI program that Victor is using. She knows that the Abbotts will do anything to get the software and save Jabot. Phyllis makes it clear that she will help you, but it will cost you a lot. She tells Billy that she will help them steal the AI program from Victor, but only if Summer Newman is given Marchetti. The request is very bold, which stuns Billy, but he knows that Phyllis is one of the only people who can outsmart Victor. This negotiation in The Young and the Restless is an example of how cutthroat business can be when Phyllis takes advantage of a company's problems to make sure her daughter has a good future.

Diane and Michael Plot to Save Jabot at Society



Diane Jenkins Abbott meets up with Michael Baldwin at Society to get help from a professional. She begs him to find proof that Victor has the AI program that is against the law. Diane says that Michael should stop the rich guy before he goes too far because that would be good for the Abbotts and Victor. Michael calls the AI software an abomination to show how much he dislikes it. Even though he has known and been loyal to Victor for a long time, he finally agrees to see what he can learn. Later, Michael tries to get information during a call with Victor, but the Moustache thinks something is off. Victor abruptly hangs up the phone, telling Michael that his actions against Jabot are not his concern.

Sharon and Nick Realize the Kids are Missing

At the cottage, Sharon Newman gets more and more worried when she sees that Noah and Sienna have left the safe area. She finds their note and knows they are in trouble because Matt Clark is in town. Nick Newman gets there and says that Mitch Bacall is active and working with Annie Stewart, which is true. They see on CCTV that the two have gotten away from their guards. Sharon is very angry and scared that Noah and Sienna have made themselves easy to hurt. Their fears are justified because they know that the security detail has been weakened. The Young and the Restless characters realize that a kidnapping is likely happening, so they have to find the pair quickly.

Tensions Flare at the GCAC Between Phyllis and Daniel

Before her meeting with Billy, Phyllis has a tense run-in with Daniel Romalotti Jr. and Tessa Porter at the GCAC. Phyllis tries to question Tessa and get information about Mariah Copeland's return to town. Tessa says that the news about Mariah isn't very good, which makes the already stressful day worse. Daniel finally steps in to stop his mother from bothering Tessa more. He pulls Tessa away from the table so that Phyllis is alone to plan what she will do next. Even though Phyllis is getting ready to help her daughter by stealing from Victor Newman's company, this interaction shows how broken her family relationships are.

The Young and the Restless episodes are available to stream on CBS.