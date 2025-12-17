The Young and the Restless spoilers: Billy pitches Phyllis, Kyle reaches out to Summer, Jack confronts Adam and Chelsea

Jack Abbott (Image via YouTube / Y&R INSIDER)

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episode set to air on December 18, 2025, suggest struggles for control and changing loyalties in Genoa City. As the Abbott–Newman fight gets worse, risky actions are taken in secret. Thursday’s show prepares the way for dangerous partnerships, emotional arguments, and choices that could forever change who has the most power.

From Billy making a strong offer to Phyllis to Kyle asking his family for help, the stress is felt in every direction. Jack’s anger about recent double-crosses turns into tense meetings, while Victor’s influence is felt over every action. With Jabot’s future being uncertain, working together in unexpected ways might be the only path ahead.

Billy pushes Phyllis toward Team Jabot

Now that the Abbotts have decided on a new plan, Billy focuses his energy on convincing Phyllis to help them. Phyllis is already feeling upset because she trusted Victor when she should not have, realizing that if Jabot fails before she takes charge, their agreement will be worthless. Billy uses that worry to help his case, explaining why joining the Abbotts could help her achieve what she wants in the future better.

Phyllis does not say yes easily. She knows what she has to offer and is not scared to use it, especially after everything she has put at risk. Still, the chance of getting back at Victor seems very good. By the end of their talk, Billy is able to make a deal, believing that Phyllis will do what she said and betray Victor when the right time comes.

The stolen AI program becomes the ultimate weapon

Phyllis’ past with Cane’s AI program is important again as the Abbotts search for ways to keep Jabot safe. Since Phyllis already took the technology once, the thought that she could do another theft, this time from Victor, seems very likely. Jack is sure that ruining the program is the only way to save Jabot from more attacks.

That belief puts a lot of stress on Phyllis, who might have the power to stop Victor’s lead forever. If she does it, it could be a big change not just for Jabot, but for her own reputation in Genoa City. The danger is great, but so is the possible reward.

Jack confronts Adam and Chelsea over the fallout

While Billy works in secret, Jack deals with his own annoyance directly. He has a stressful and unfriendly meeting with Adam and Chelsea about the Jabot story that was printed. Even though Chelsea was not the one who did it, Jack still lets out his anger.

Jack doubts Chelsea’s moral stance, suggesting that if she really wanted to do what is correct, she would leave Newman Media completely. His anger is even stronger toward Adam, who he says is just doing whatever Victor wants. Jack admits he feels personally upset by Adam’s choices, especially because they used to be friends.

Kyle sends an SOS to Summer

Following Jack’s suggestion, Kyle contacts Summer to tell her about the increasing problem. Since the trouble directly affects Marchetti, Kyle thinks she should know what is going on at Jabot. Sadly, Summer does not answer, making Kyle leave a message explaining the emergency.

Kyle’s call is about more than sharing facts. He sends a clear cry for help, hoping Summer can assist with the family drama. Whether that means talking to Phyllis about joining the Abbotts or asking Victor personally, Kyle knows any aid could help.

With partnerships changing and people getting mad, the Newman–Abbott fight shows no signs of stopping. Every action causes new problems, and the fear of surprising events stays in the air. As the Abbotts hurry to find balance, Thursday’s episode promises more mess and the chance that one brave action could change everything.

Catch The Young and the Restless on CBS and Paramount+.