Vast invites scientists to pitch microgravity experiments for its upcoming Haven-1 commercial space station

Space.com reports that U.S.-based company Vast has opened a call for research proposals for its private space station, Haven-1.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ company is seeking ideas from scientists, research groups, and industry partners for experiments that could be done in low Earth orbit.

The request is for both ground-based preparation work and space-based research that could be sent up on Haven-1. Vast is also willing to consider proposals related to private crewed missions to the International Space Station, but those missions would require separate NASA approvals.

Haven-1 is scheduled to launch at the earliest in the first quarter of 2026 on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The station is to be used for human short-term stays, and research is to be the main activity over a planned operational life of three years.

As per the company, the station will be permitting a total of up to 160 astronaut days during that time.

The announcement of the proposal is a move by space agencies and private companies to prepare for the time after the International Space Station, which will likely be closed down by the end of the decade.

According to Vast, Haven-1 is meant to be a platform for research, technology testing, and early manufacturing work in microgravity. The company sees the station as a first step toward a longer-term commercial presence in low Earth ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌orbit.

Research goals and scientific focus

Vast says Haven-1 is designed to host experiments across several research areas. These include pharmaceutical studies, stem cell research, plant growth experiments, human health research, and technology demonstrations. The company states that the station will support work that benefits both space exploration and applications on Earth.

“The opportunity to expand access to microgravity research upon the world’s first commercial space station is historic,” said Vast Principal Scientist Meghan Everett.

She added, “We need to build on the heritage of the ISS National Lab and help scientists and industry continue world-changing research breakthroughs that are only possible in the novel environment of microgravity.”

The company also notes interest in studies that could support future human missions to the moon and Mars. These include research into bone density loss, muscle changes, heart health, and medical technologies. Regenerative medicine and stem cell work are also listed as areas of focus.

Vast has already secured several partners connected to Haven-1, including Redwire, Yuri, Japan Manned Space Systems Corporation, Interstellar Lab, and Exobiosphere. These partners are expected to support research operations, payload integration, and on-orbit services.

Timeline, testing, and future plans

Haven-1 is expected to have a launch mass of about 31,000 pounds and will operate in low Earth orbit. Vast says the station will support crewed visits rather than continuous habitation. Crews will arrive for short missions focused on research and testing activities.

In early November, Vast launched a pathfinder mission called Haven Demo on a Falcon 9 rocket. The mission was intended to test key systems needed for the full Haven-1 station. Data from this demonstration is expected to inform final design and operational decisions.

Vast describes Haven-1 as a step toward larger commercial stations. The company plans to pursue support for a future Haven-2 habitat through NASA’s Commercial Low Earth Orbit Destinations program. This program aims to encourage private space stations to replace the ISS as a platform for research and human activity in orbit.

By opening its call for proposals early, Vast is seeking to line up users ahead of launch. The company says this approach will help ensure that research payloads and crew activities are ready once Haven-1 becomes operational.

