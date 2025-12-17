What role did Melina Kanakaredes play on NCIS? Everything to know about her character

Melina played Eleni on NCIS season 22 [Custom cover edited by Primetimer. Original Image © Instagram/Melina Kanakaredes]

Melina Kanakaredes appeared on one episode of NCIS season 22, hinting at the possibility of a romance in Alden Parker’s life before leaving for her home country. She played Eleni Kostakis, the owner of Parker’s favorite bakery. Melina’s Eleni was found embroiled in an extortion and drug business which led to the murder of multiple people including one of her employees. The episode also hinted at Parker’s soft memories of his mother, whose death was finally solved in the recent fall finale of NCIS season 23 episode 9.

Melina Kanakaredes is known for her roles in other television series such as Guiding Light, CSI: NY and Providence. She is also known for other acting projects on television, movies and on stage. Meanwhile, NCIS is currently airing its season 23. While season 22 wrapped up in May 2025, the 23rd season premiered in October 2025.

The current season found Parker and his team chasing and eliminating mobster Carla with his sister’s collaboration. While one crossover episode with Origins solved a three-decade-old case, the team also tested the use of an AI chatbot for their investigation.

Before the winter hiatus, the fall finale episode revealed that Parker’s mother had not abandoned her family but had left to save neighbors, little Lily and her mother, from their abusive father. However, the culprit, Lester Burm, killed his wife and Parker’s mother. Parker held a special burial for his mother in the light of the new knowledge on the CBS procedural show.

NCIS: A quick look at Melina Kanakaredes’ character

As mentioned before, Melina Kanakaredes played a bakery owner, Eleni Kostakis in NCIS season 22 episode 10. Titled Baker’s Man, the episode started with Parker picking goodies from the Kostakis bakery but missing the secret message written in his box by the attendant, Virgil. After McGee discovered the SOS for help, the team rushed to the bakery only to find Virgil dead.

As the owner of the bakery, Eleni Kostakis arrived, the team started its investigations as Parker seemed soft towards Eleni. On one hand, Kasie’s lab tests on Eleni’s meringue cookies showed them laced with cocaine. At the same time, the team discovered that Eleni visited Charles Barbieri during Virgil’s murder. Before Parker and the team could reach Barbieri, the latter ended up murdered.

The crime scene of Barbieri’s death also had the dead body of his rival, Paul Gomez. The authorities confirmed that the scenario pointed at drug war. The search for Eleni’s connection with drug lords took the team to her lawyer, who pointed at a man named Arturo. Arturo was holding a $50,000 payback over Eleni’s head.

While Parker and McGee investigated Eleni’s need for the huge sum, Kasie unearthed that Eleni had a nephew in the Sutherland Prison. At the same time, Nick and Jess discovered that Arturo was holding Eleni hostage, forcing her to bake more cocaine cookies. The criminal held Nick and Jess at gunpoint to help Eleni bake faster for a large delivery.

Nick and Jess used cocaine and stove fire to create an explosion in the kitchen that alerted the rest of the team. After rescue, Melina’s Eleni provided the rest of the story about her sister’s son, Manuel, and her decision to stay back in the US for the boy’s release as the rest of the family left for Greece.

The next frame showed Parker bringing breakfast for Eleni, who was surprised at his rightly baked baklavas. While Parker shared that he learnt baking from his mother who was a good baker, Melina’s Eleni Kostakis informed him about Manuel’s release from prison and their plan to return to Greece.

A glimpse at Eleni actor Melina Kanakaredes

Ohio-born Greek-American actor, Melina Kanakaredes Constantinides debuted on stage at the early age of eight. She graduated with a degree in theatre arts from Point Park while performing on various plays. Some of her movie projects include Snitch, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, 15 Minutes, Rounders, Dangerous Beauty, The Long Kiss Goodnight and more.

Her television projects started with a central role in Guiding Light. Some of her other TV projects are The Resident, Ariana, CSI: NY, CSI: Miami, Providence, New York News, Leaving LA, NYPD Blue, and many more. The actor has received many award nominations.

Meanwhile, NCIS will return after the winter break on February 24, 2026 on CBS and stream on Paramount Plus the next day.