Where was NCIS filmed? All filming locations revealed

NCIS was primarily filmed in Santa Clarita, California, specifically at Santa Clarita Studios, despite the show being set in Washington, D.C. The production used different areas of Southern California, like Valencia, Piru, and Pasadena, to stand in for places in Washington, D.C., and other cities. But Spinoffs have done a lot of filming in places like New Orleans, Miami, and Hawai'i.

NCIS first aired on September 23, 2003. It is a procedural drama about the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. The show is about a made-up team of special agents whose job is to look into crimes that involve the US Navy and Marine Corps and their families. It quickly became a big hit, charming people with its mix of military justice, humor, and complicated character relationships. Leroy Jethro Gibbs's rules, loyalty, trust, and famous head slaps are often used to describe these relationships.

Explore filming locations of NCIS

Set in Washington, D.C., the original NCIS features many famous landmarks in its opening shots. Show's main plot is the team solving cases from headquarters. The majority of filming took place outside the nation's capital. The elaborate NCIS offices and autopsy room were shot in California, as was most of the action. The producers recreated the East Coast using California's diverse landscapes and studios.

Most of NCIS's daily work, the heart of investigations, was filmed in California. By using exterior locations and established sets, the California filming convincingly portrayed Washington, D.C.

Santa Clarita Studios, California — the real “NCIS HQ”

Santa Clarita, California, is the easiest answer of where NCIS was filmed. Since its pilot in 2003, the show has been at Santa Clarita Studios (25135 Anza Drive, Santa Clarita, CA). This studio has the main, well-known sets, like the squad room, the autopsy room, and the interrogation rooms. Gibbs's basement is also there. He keeps building boats that look like they don't follow the laws of physics because there are no doors.

Gibbs’ Diner — Santa Clarita’s most famous coffee refill

Gibbs' favorite booth was in a made-up place that was used to film scenes. It was called Gibbs' Diner and later became Elaine's Diner on screen. This place was an important setting outside of the office and the lab where the team would often meet to talk about things not related to work. Gibbs would think things over with black coffee, question people quietly, or sometimes drop life advice there. It was a more relaxed place than the formal NCIS headquarters.

Valencia, California — outdoor scenes and “D.C.” streets

The NCIS filming location backlot in Valencia, California is where scenes that take place outside are often filmed. This part of Southern California was often used to stand in for the alleys and Navy yards of Washington, D.C. The team was dramatically walking away from a crime scene when they were spotted in the Santa Clarita Valley, which has Valencia, Newhall, and Saugus. Its warm weather and closeness to the studios made it a perfect and inexpensive place to film.

Stillwater, Pennsylvania — by way of sunny California

The scenes showing Gibbs' hometown roots in Stillwater, Pennsylvania, were really filmed in Piru, California. Piru is often filmed as "Anywhere, USA," and it is in Ventura County. Stillwater was in important episodes, like the Season 7 and Season 8 openings and, most importantly, the Season 11 finale. For these important flashback scenes and character-driven episodes, Piru gave them the rustic, old-fashioned American hometown feel they needed.

Pasadena City Hall — the fake D.C. government building

Pasadena City Hall was often used as a substitute for important government buildings in Washington, D.C. Its unique, rounded top was used for many famous buildings in D.C., like the Pentagon and other federal buildings. For example, in Season 5's "Requiem," the scenes where Gibbs saved Maddie from kidnappers were really filmed in Pasadena, where it was bright and sunny. This place had the kind of classic government building exteriors that didn't require a cross-country budget to film.

