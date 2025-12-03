Who is Agent Parker on NCIS? Everything to know about the character

NCIS © CBS

Special Agent Alden Parker is now the Supervisory Special Agent in charge of the NCIS Major Case Response Team. Parker took over Leroy Jethro Gibbs' role, who was played by famous actor Gary Cole. The team entered a new era when he arrived.

Parker is on the NCIS team following all the time he spent working for the FBI. At first, he was a bit shy and a loner, but during his time leading the team through difficult cases, he has shown himself to be a good and trustworthy leader. His work base is the Navy Yard in Washington, D.C.

Looking into Agent Alden Parker’s Role on NCIS

The NCIS Major Case Response Team (MCRT) is led by Supervisory Special Agent (SSA) Alden Parker at the Navy Yard in Washington, D.C. After replacing the resigning agent, Leroy Jethro Gibbs, he leads the team in investigating Naval Criminal Investigative Service crimes.

His youth criminal record prevented him from joining the Navy. He joined the Marine Corps and became an FBI Special Agent after being discharged. He was fired from the FBI in June 2021. He then joined NCIS as an SSA and became team leader.

Parker's parents are Roman and Eleanor Parker, and Harriet Parker's brother. Harriet is a Vice Admiral in the US Navy. Around 1970 or 1971, when he was 10 years old, something very bad happened: his mother, who was drunk, dragged him home late, which caused a fight with his father. After that, she drove away and died in a car accident. Alden later has hallucinations about a little girl he thinks was in the accident and calls her Lily.

His teenage years included trouble with the law. He associated with Billy Doyle, and this friendship resulted in their arrests for stealing hubcaps from a car shop in Philadelphia and, at some point, for grand theft auto. This led to a period in juvenile detention, an experience which is noted as drastically changing him. In his adult life, he married Vivian Kolchak in 1997, a relationship that ended in divorce in 2005 due to irreconcilable differences.

Parker worked with Jeremy Brighton while he was at the FBI. During an investigation into Clayton Wills, this partnership ended badly when there was a gunfight. Parker shot Brighton, who was paralyzed and wheelchair-bound. This made Parker feel a lot of guilt, which made him shut himself off from others, and Brighton eventually quit the FBI because of his injury.

The mystery of Lily and his mother's deaths kept coming up during his time with NCIS. In a later episode, his father explained how his mother died, and while looking at a crash article, Alden saw a picture of a little girl who looked just like Lily, which suggested that she was involved. Things were going badly for him because he had to work with Carla Marino. At first, she seemed like she wanted to testify against the state, but this was all a trick to get Parker to the place where her son was killed. Sadly, in a later episode, Parker came home to find his father dead from a gunshot wound, and evidence pointed to Carla Marino as the killer.

