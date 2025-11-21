What roles did Alicia Coppola play in the NCIS franchise? All characters explained

Alicia Coppola (Photo by Getty Images)

Alicia Coppola has carved out a unique place in the NCIS universe, taking on multiple roles across the expanding franchise. She first entered the world of military and federal investigations as Lieutenant Commander Faith Coleman, a Navy JAG lawyer who appeared in the JAG backdoor pilot and early episodes of NCIS.

In this capacity, she served as a legal authority supporting cases handled by Gibbs and his team. Coppola later returned to the franchise in NCIS: Los Angeles.

This time, she portrayed a completely different character—FBI Agent Lisa Rand.

As a federal investigator, Rand was brought in for complex, high-stakes cases involving kidnappings and violent crimes. Through these varied roles, Coppola demonstrated her versatility.

She highlighted how the NCIS franchise often reimagines familiar actors in new ways across its interconnected series.

All characters played by Alicia Coppola in the NCIS franchise

Lieutenant Commander Faith Coleman (JAG / NCIS)

Lieutenant Commander Faith Coleman served as a Navy JAG lawyer. She acted as a legal authority during several major investigations that connected JAG and NCIS. She was first introduced in the JAG Season 8, which was also the NCIS backdoor pilot.

She worked alongside military investigators on high-profile cases tied to naval operations.

She was also a part of the Judge Advocate General’s office. Coleman’s role involved representing the Navy’s legal interests during sensitive inquiries.

When the NCIS team first appeared on-screen, she provided procedural guidance. She ensured that investigative actions aligned with military law.

Coleman later appeared in the early seasons of NCIS. She was a part of season 1’s “UnSEALed,” where she collaborated with Gibbs’ team. The case involved an escaped former Navy SEAL.

She returned in season 2’s “Call of Silence”. She helped manage the legal fallout of a Medal of Honor recipient confessing to a decades-old crime.

In “Hometown Hero,” she oversaw proceedings involving a young sailor whose actions during a fatal incident came under review.

Across these episodes, Coleman remained focused on upholding legal standards, coordinating closely with NCIS agents during interrogations, evidence reviews, and courtroom decisions.

FBI Agent Lisa Rand (NCIS: Los Angeles)

Alicia Coppola returned to the NCIS franchise in NCIS: Los Angeles. She took on the role of FBI Agent Lisa Rand.

This character made her debut in season 2’s “Little Angels,” where she assisted the NCIS: LA team during the investigation of a kidnapped teenager.

As an expert in abduction cases, Rand supplied critical behavioral insight. She coordinated inter-agency resources and guided search strategies while working closely with Callen, Sam, and Kensi.

Her role emphasized collaboration between federal departments.

Rand also reappeared in later seasons. She contributed her specialized skills to cases involving dangerous offenders or complex criminal patterns.

In these episodes, she often served as the liaison between the FBI and NCIS. She ensured that intelligence-sharing, jurisdiction, and tactical planning aligned across both agencies.

Her return in NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 placed her in a storyline involving the resurfacing of the Body Stitchers.

It was a violent group previously encountered by the team. Rand provided case history, investigative updates, and operational support as the agents prepared for renewed threats from the killers.

Unlike Faith Coleman, whose work was rooted in military law, Agent Rand operated entirely in the federal criminal sphere.

About Alicia Coppola

Alicia Coppola is an American actress known for her extensive television career across drama, action, and procedural series.

Born on April 12, 1968, she began her career as a hostess on MTV’s Remote Control before gaining recognition as Lorna Devon on the soap opera Another World.

Over the years, she built a diverse portfolio with roles in Jericho, Cold Feet, Blood & Treasure, 9-1-1, CSI, and Monk. She has also appeared in films such as National Treasure: Book of Secrets.

Catch NCIS on CBS.