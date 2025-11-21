Married at First Sight Season 19: The reunion reveals where all 5 couples stand

Jalyn from Married at First Sight (Image via Youtube/Peacock)

The reunion of Married at First Sight Season 19 laid out the full picture of where each of the five Austin couples stands today.

Although every pair chose to stay married on Decision Day, the reunion confirmed that none of those marriages lasted in the months following production.

The episode offered a detailed, on-camera update for all five couples who took part in the season’s marriage experiment.

Married at First Sight Season 19: Couples’ status at the reunion

Season 19 of Married at First Sight featured five new couples, chosen by the show's advisors, and were told to stick with a two-month wedding trial before deciding whether they would like to continue or split up.

In the first episode, Dr. Pepper Schwartz stated that over 105,000 people have signed up for the experiment over the years, yet only 11 pairs from past rounds are still linked now.

The reunion aimed to show how things turned out for the Austin pairs.

Couple 1: Josh & Jalyn

Both Josh and Jalyn chose to stay married.

At the reunion, Jalyn revealed that the couple had ended their marriage three months earlier.

She explained that Josh told her he wanted to break up during a vacation.

The pair also described a later argument at a concert, during which Josh asked her to leave after a woman greeted him.

Both confirmed the separation.

Josh stated that he is currently in a relationship.

Couple 2: Will & Brittany

Decision Day choice: Brittany had planned to say yes, while Will had indicated earlier that he intended to say no; yet, both ultimately chose to stay married when meeting with the experts.

Reunion status: At the reunion, the couple said the marriage ended soon after Will returned from a work trip.

Brittany confronted him days later.

Will pointed to a prior argument as his turning point, quoting Brittany as having said,



"Maybe if you don’t like me doing things for you, then I’m not the right person for you."



That moment led him to end the marriage.

Couple 3: Derrek & Meghann

Derrek and Meghann revealed they were expecting a child and chose to remain married.

Meghann shared that she suffered a miscarriage.

She said that after a major argument, Derrek told her he no longer wanted to be in the relationship and moved out a week later.

Both said they have begun seeing other people, and Derrek confirmed he is in a seven-month relationship.

Couple 4: Pat & Rhonda

Despite hesitation, Pat chose to stay married to Rhonda after encouragement from the experts and from Rhonda to "follow his heart."

Rhonda revealed that the couple remained together for nine months before separating.

She recalled that Pat returned from a solo trip to Europe and soon ended the relationship.

Rhonda described struggling with what she saw as Pat’s insecurity.

Pat said he felt a shift when he believed Rhonda was no longer attracted to him, explaining,



"Once that happened, a switch went off for me, and once it was off, it was off."



Couple 5: Belynda & Chad

Belynda was unsure but agreed to stay married after Chad expressed his willingness to put in the work needed for their relationship.

At the reunion, Belynda said her primary concern was Chad’s nightly drinking.

After Decision Day, she attempted to move into his home, but a conflict involving their pets led to an argument, and she left.

Unseen footage from a post-season crawfish boil showed further tension between Chad, Belynda and production, reinforcing her decision to end the marriage.

She confirmed she has started dating.

More details on Married at First Sight Season 19

Between filming and the reunion, roughly a year and a half passed—enough time for all five marriages to dissolve.

Season 19 also marked one of the show’s biggest shifts, as Married at First Sight moved exclusively to Peacock for streaming.

The reunion emphasized how quickly relationships from the experiment can change once couples leave the structured environment of production.

Even with everyone saying yes on decision day, the reunion revealed stress from daily life, including where people live, communication issues and hidden tensions, which can make things uncertain.

Stay tuned for more updates.