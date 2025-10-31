Are Married at First Sight stars Will and Brittany still together? Details explored

An advertisement of Married At First Sight. (Photo by Simon Ackerman/Getty Images)

Peacock TV’s hit reality TV show Married at First Sight is currently airing its season 19. Will, a 30-year-old professional consultant, and Brittany, a 29-year-old human resource business partner, ended up getting matched and married to each other in the first episode of the show.

Following their nuptial proceedings, they headed over to Panama to celebrate their honeymoon.

While currently the two of them remain to be married on the show, they have been having their fair share of problems.

The last episode of the show that aired was episode 4, and towards the end of it, Will and Brittany had an explosive fight.

The preview and video spoilers for the upcoming episodes of Married at First Sight also showed that the two of them are still together; however, their relationship seems to have been getting difficult to be in, with both resorting to loud fights and confrontations.

During their honeymoon, the couple tried to get to know each other, but that did not end well either, since neither of them was on the same page.

Will tried to reassure Brittany in episode 4 and make her believe that they are in the marriage together.

Details explored on Will and Brittany’s marriage on Married at First Sight

Peacock’s Married at First Sight saw Will and Brittany both commit to each other and get married right at the beginning of the show on episode 1.

However, following that, they went to Panama to celebrate their honeymoon, and things slowly started getting rough for the couple to cope with.

Previews of the upcoming episodes of the show on social media teased that the couple would continue to have fights, and Will would try to reassure Brittany and make her feel secure.

One of the cast members asked Will whether he had told Brittany that he loves her or not, and he said,

“I definitely haven’t said it”.

During episode 3 of the show, when the couple was on their honeymoon, they got intimate with each other, and the next morning, Brittany told Will that,

“The night was good, it just didn’t end very well”.

Brittany also shared that whenever she seemed to be telling Will about some concern she had regarding their relationship and something that they did, his first instinct reaction was always to say that they should not do that again.

She opened up about how she had a former partner who always used to react in a negative way, like Will did, and because of that, she continued to face issues with Will.

However, Will tried to reassure Brittany and told her that he does not want to break up the relationship, but stay together and try to work through their issues.

Brittany told him that she would go at his pace and try not to rush him, but she was just feeling really bad about how things were.

She said,

“I’m feeling really crappy right now”.

During their dinner date in episode 4 of Married at First Sight, Will said that he really cares for her, and while they have been facing some problems since they were married, nobody has been running away.

One of the major issues Will faced was that he felt that Brittany had not asked him any hard-hitting questions yet, but Brittany alleged that he was the one who did not try to get to know her. She said,

“I’m frustrated ’cause we’re on two separate… I won’t even say two separate pages. We’re like in different books. I need someone who can communicate”.

