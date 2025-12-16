What happened to Joe Ely? Health battles explored in the wake of the country rock musician's death at 78

Honoree Joe Ely (R) and wife Sharon Ely attend the 2022 Austin City Limits Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at ACL Live on October 27, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)

Joe Ely died on December 15 in his Taos, New Mexico, home. The cause of death was complications due to pneumonia, Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinson's disease.

The musician's family shared that Joe's wife Sharon, who is also his manager, and their daughter Marie, were with him in his final moments. The country rock singer was 78 years old.

Sharon Ely released a statement on Facebook in January of this year. She shared that in August 2024, while recovering from pneumonia, the artist had a small stroke. He was then diagnosed with cerebral amyloid angiopathy, and the treatment was started.

Ely also noted that Bruce Springsteen reached out to support his friend. She stated that they always kept Ely's health struggles private. However, she had to share the news as fans kept asking why there was a delay in the tours and why Joe did not appear in interviews as often.

The singer-songwriter's family shared another update in September. This time, Joe was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinson's disease. Country and folk singer Jimmie Dale Gilmore then shared the statement and promoted his friend and collaborator's music.

Joe Ely's fans shared their condolences

Under the announcement of the singer's death on Facebook, fans shared long messages about Ely. Some recalled meeting the musician and pointed out his good sense of humor and overall presence.

"One of my all time favorites performers. I have an especially fond memory of having dinner at Jaime's Spanish Village on the occasion of my birthday in March 1986. My friends sang happy birthday and Joe, who was sitting at the next table, joined in," one netizen wrote.

"I'll never forget how star struck I was when at 19 years old I moved to Austin and walked into my kitchen at 3 am to find Joe Ely at my after party eating my salsa and chips! What a legend! God speed Joe Ely," another Facebook user added.

"I first met Joe while tour managing and helping out the Flatlanders here in Australia back in 2010. I was immediately struck by his energy, his musicianship, and his dry wit, but most of all by what a genuinely lovely presence he was. I feel very lucky to have spent even a few short days with him on the road here," one user stated.

Other fans complimented Joe Ely's performances, calling him a "true rock and roller." Some internet users even uploaded videos of him singing.

"Electrifying performer and the soul of Texas rock. He had the baddest band and they lit up Austin in the 80s," one fan noted.

"Joe had phenomenal stage presence. His performances were thrilling, a true rock and roller," another fan wrote.

"Years ago I saw him perform in the Flatlanders. One of the best performances I’ve ever seen and heard," another netizen commented.

Joe Ely is survived by his wife, Sharon, and their daughter, Marie Elena Ely.

Stay tuned for more updates on the country rock singer.