Married At First Sight USA season 19: Which couples are still together ahead of Decision Day

Married at First Sight USA season 19 (Image via NBC)

Married at First Sight USA Season 19 has followed five couples through the early stages of their arranged marriages, culminating in Decision Day, when participants must choose to remain married or separate.

According to Swooon, all five couples, Meghann and Derrek, Will and Brittany, Josh and Jalyn, Pat and Rhonda, and Belynda and Chad, are still together as the show approaches its conclusion.

Each couple has navigated living together, honeymoon experiences, and interactions with the experts, addressing challenges in communication, family planning, and personal boundaries.

Updates on each pair are based on episodes through the mid-season and retreat events.

The show progresses toward its finale and reunion episodes on Peacock, with Episodes 11 and 12 airing on November 13 and the finale and reunion airing on November 20.

Status updates on Married at First Sight USA Season 19 couples ahead of Decision Day

Will and Brittany

Will, 30, and Brittany, 29, were the second couple to marry in Season 19. Their relationship encountered challenges during the honeymoon regarding intimacy and communication.

Brittany noted that they were not aligned in communication needs, which led to brief tensions in Episodes 5 and 6.

After moving in together, the couple participated in sessions with a Married at First Sight expert to address ongoing issues.

Episode 10 covered a couple's retreat where Brittany continued to express uncertainty regarding Will’s commitment, while Will noted ongoing learning within their relationship.

Despite the disagreements, the couple remained together as the show moved closer to Decision Day.

Pat and Rhonda

Pat, 59, and Rhonda, 63, both previously married, were paired together in Season 19. Rhonda noted that Pat often focused on himself in conversations, leading to recurring communication issues during Episodes 6 through 10.

Despite these discussions, the couple continued participating in expert-led sessions and addressed disagreements regarding personal space and family matters.

They had stated their intentions to work on the relationship and remained together heading into the later episodes of the season.

Meghann and Derrek

Meghann, 38, and Derrek, 38, married in Episode 2 of Season 19 (Peacock). Both first-time spouses discussed personal differences, including Meghann’s introversion and Derrek’s extroversion.

During their honeymoon, Derrek expressed a desire to deepen their connection, which Meghann described as feeling “ambushed.”

Living together led to discussions around family planning, resulting in tension over the topic of children. Episodes 7 through 9 showed the couple addressing these concerns through conversation and expert guidance.

Around their one-month anniversary, Meghann confirmed she was pregnant, which Derrek acknowledged “changes everything for [them].”

Belynda and Chad

Belynda, 47, and Chad, 54, married after both had prior marriages. Belynda and her daughter, Jalyn, both participated in the experiment.

The couple adjusted their wedding rings before the honeymoon and did not report major issues initially. From Episodes 6 to 10, they navigated living together, shared personal histories, and discussed potential name changes.

Chad was the first to say “I love you,” which Belynda later returned.

Sources indicate that Belynda and Chad continued to be together approaching Decision Day, having resolved conflicts through communication and participation in expert sessions.

Josh and Jalyn

Josh,​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ 31, and Jalyn, 27, were the first two people who got married in the season. Their histories both had twists in the story of the family: Josh got back together with his father, and Jalyn's parents were a loveless couple.

The two of them didn't fight for any significant reason before the 8th episode, after which a quarrel broke out when Jalyn found out that Josh had lied about unfollowing an ex on social ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌media.

In Episode 9, experts facilitated discussions regarding compromise and personal boundaries.

They continued working on communication and planning shared activities, and their status remained unchanged through Episode 10.

Stay tuned for more updates.