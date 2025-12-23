Is there going to be I Love LA season 2? Renewal status and more

Rachel Sennott in ‘I Love LA’ (Custom cover by PRIMETIMER, Original Image [YouTube/HBO Max])

Rachel Sennott is returning to the City of Angels as Maia. HBO greenlighted her comedy series I Love LA season 2 after a promising debut run on the streaming platform.

The second season renewal was announced even before the first season released its eighth and final episode on December 21. HBO already confirmed I Love LA season 2 back in November after the show premiered its first three episodes.

HBO and HBO Max Content chairman and CEO Casey Bloys shared the good news during a New York City press presentation on November 20. It was announced alongside the renewal of another freshman comedy series, The Chair Company. EVP of HBO Programming and head of HBO and HBO Max comedy series Amy Gravitt also said:

"We're thrilled by the incredible response to The Chair Company and I Love LA debuts. Both shows confidently carry on the HBO comedy tradition, in their own singular way. We couldn't be happier to continue collaborating with Tim, Zach, Rachel, and their exceptional teams."

I Love LA season 2 confirmed after the debut season's solid viewership

I Love LA getting a second season was not a surprise with how well the audience received the show. HBO has seen ratings success with the series since its premiere on November 2. While it did start with lukewarm ratings at 1.4 million viewers in the US for its first two episodes, per The Wrap, the show's viewership only increased as its story unfolded.

HBO hasn't released the exact viewing information of the first episode, but Nielsen recorded a 12% increase in viewership for its second episode. The Wrap also noted that HBO claimed that the viewing for I Love LA is growing steadily.

By December 11, Variety reported that I Love LA has been averaging 1.8 million viewers in the US. It comes after the series recorded its highest viewership in episode 6. It reportedly recorded one million viewers in its first three days of release on HBO and HBO Max.

Warner Bros. Discovery also reported in its November 20 press release confirming I Love LA season 2 that the series is "among the fastest growing original comedies" in HBO history. WBD further reported that I Love LA "continues to pace as HBO's second top freshman comedy" in HBO after The Chair Company.

Who could return in I Love LA season 2?

Most of the core cast members from the first season are expected to return in season 2. That includes the show's lead star, Rachel Sennott, who plays Maia. Viewers are also likely to see her dysfunctional group of friends again in the second season. That includes Odessa A'zion as Tallulah, True Whitaker as Alain, and Jordan Firstman as Charlie.

Josh Hutcherson could also return to reprise his role as Maia's boyfriend Dylan. He remains a core character despite the end of their relationship at the end of season 1. Other characters that could return are Callie Hernandez as Dylan's co-worker Claire. The two of them hooked up while he and Maia were on a break.

Moses Ingram, who plays Tallulah's girlfriend in the series, could also appear in future episodes. But after Leighton Meester's Alyssa fires Maia, forcing the latter to go out on her own, Meester is not likely to return. If she does, it would be in a guest capacity.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on the upcoming I Love LA season 2.