King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch: An oddly shaped Cheeto sells big as Chef Nick DiGiovanni shares his wish list

Noah Scheinmann and Ken Goldin (Image via Getty)

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch season 3 premiered on December 23, 2025, on Netflix.

The reality show features Ken Goldin and his team at Goldin Auction, where they buy and sell collectibles.

Ken set the stage in the first episode by saying:

“If you can do a billion dollars a year, you are like a mammoth company. You are like mainstream. If Goldin makes a billion dollars, It’ll be such a legacy for me, for my family as well as the entire team that helped us get there.”

In the first episode, viewers got a look at the oddly shaped Cheetos, which made headlines, and Ken met Chef Nick DiGiovanni.

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch episode 1: Chef Nick DiGiovanni makes a private offer on the “Cheetozard”

In the first episode, viewers are introduced to the team at Goldin Auction.

The team includes Item Scouts Robbie Davis Sr. and Robbie Davis Jr.; Head of Consignment Dave Amerman; Consignment Director Ryan Krupa; and Studio Host Alex Giaimo.

Ken talks to his team and tells them about ‘Ohtani Ball.’

He then informs them that they have sold it for $4.4 million with a commission of $880K.

Further in the episode, viewers get a look at the “Cheetozard,” which is a peculiarly shaped Cheeto.

Dave explains:

“Our consignor entered a box break for Charizard items and he got this Cheeto for $250. Someone obviously thought it looked like Charizard.”

Dave believed that the Cheeto could sell for “at least a few grand.”

In the episode, Dave is contacted by chef Nick DiGiovanni via video call.

Nick remarked:

“I don’t know if this is an option, but I’d be open to put a pretty sizeable private offer before it kind of goes out there even more.”

Dave tells him that they can’t do this. He later explains in the confessional interview:

“You don’t want to compromise the integrity of the auction. It does not matter that Nick is the biggest superstar on the planet. There are other people watching it. You got to give a fair shot to everybody.”

Dave informs Ken about the private offer and later suggests he meet with Chef, who is a sensation on YouTube.

Ken gets interested and states:

“YouTube is its own world. If I can get in with a big YouTube star, it’s gonna open up a whole new world to me.”

Later in the episode, he flies to Boston and meets Nick.

Nick showed Dave some of his collectibles, which included a Ferrari model, a Nintendo 64, and a Ratatouille cake.

Ken then requests him to put together a wish list for the things that he could “dig up.”

In the episode, Carlo talks about the Cheetozard and says that the video “went viral.”

Cheetozard is one of the most talked-about things on the internet, where news anchors and YouTubers are raving about it.

Dave brings up Cheetozard in his video for social media and says:

“I had celebrities calling me. These celebrities, they were offering me tens of thousands of dollars, guys. But that Cheetozard, guys, it sold for $87,840!”

Dave then said that the snack became the Guinness Record holder for being the highest-selling corn snack of all time.

Ken, on the other hand, went to Nick with items he had requested.

Goldin gets him a “Scream” Pikachu card, a Super Smash Bros. game, a signed jersey by Kobe Bryant, and an 81-point game ticket.

Ken also presented him with a special gift from his side.

It was a Ratatouille original movie production poster.

Ken states:

“This was only available to crew members who actually worked on the production. And this is one of less than ten that is actually hand-signed by writer-director Brad Bird.”

At the end of the episode, Ken talks to his team and asks them to do a “big push” on all the big influencers.

