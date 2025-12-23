Will there be Sicily Express season 2? Renewal status and more

Salvatore Ficarra and Valentino Picone (Image Via Getty Images)

Sicily Express is an Italian comedy series that gained popularity in the holiday season of 2025. The film was released on December 5, 2025, and was only available on Netflix for streaming.

The plot revolves around two Sicilian friends in Milan who discover a strange dumpster that enables them to go back home in a matter of seconds. The storyline includes amusing scenes, family conflicts, and minor magical phenomena, all under the Christmas celebrations. The first season consisted of five episodes and all were made available at once for streaming.

The dramatic conclusion of the first season has led to the most asked question among viewers: will the Sicily Express series continue with a second season? The answer is - it's still not clear at the moment. Read on to know more.

Will Sicily Express season 2 happen? Renewal status and release update

Currently, Netflix has not made any public announcement regarding the second season of Sicily Express. They have also not divulged the release date along with the creators.

Websites and fan pages have named December 2026 as a possible release date, among others, but it is absolutely necessary to emphasize that these dates are unconfirmed. The streaming giant has not even given a hint about a sequel to the series.

Until then, the show is still being regarded as a one-season series on Netflix. Typically, renewal decisions are made based on audience data and response, but this data is not always shared with the public by Netflix.

Sicily Express season 2 cast and where to watch the show

If Sicily Express returns, the main cast is expected to come back, though nothing is confirmed yet. Season 1 starred:

Valentino Picone

Salvatore Ficarra

Katia Follesa

Barbara Tabita

These actors played a big role in the show’s humor and emotional tone, so fans naturally hope to see them again.

All episodes of Sicily Express season 1 are available to stream on Netflix. A Netflix subscription is required to watch the series.

What to expect if Sicily Express season 2 happens

Season 1 ended on a quiet and emotional note. The magical door disappeared, and the characters were left to deal with real life without shortcuts.

If season 2 happens, the story may focus more on daily life, family ties, and choices, rather than magic. The creators may explore how the characters grow after facing their problems honestly.

Season 1 showed that being together is not enough. Listening and understanding matter more. A second season could build on those ideas in a grounded and relatable way.

Final update for fans

To be clear and accurate:

Sicily Express season 2 is not confirmed

No official release date or trailer exists

Any rumored dates are unverified

An official update from Netflix is what fans should wait for before having any expectations regarding another season. To be precise, season 1 of Sicily Express has already told a full and significant story.

