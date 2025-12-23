How much is Barry Manilow worth? Multi-million fortune explored in wake of music star's cancer diagnosis

Barry Manilow has released multiple albums in his career (Image via Getty)

Barry Manilow confirmed his cancer diagnosis on Monday, December 22. The details were shared through an Instagram statement.

The artist planned to perform for his fans in a farewell tour. It was announced in September this year. Furthermore, Barry’s official website says that the event was scheduled only for the month of January. All nine shows were confirmed to happen in this particular month, and they are now postponed.

The singer is known for his albums like Tryin’ to Get the Feeling, One Voice, and Swing Street. Furthermore, he boasts a fortune of almost $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The online update says that the songwriter completed a few shows before Christmas at the McCallum Theatre. It addressed those who helped to raise funds for nonprofit organizations, saying that Barry Manilow is thankful to all those who purchased tickets.



“As many of your know I recently went through six weeks of bronchitis followed by a relapse of another five weeks. Even though I was over the bronchitis and back on stage at the Westgate Las Vegas, my wonderful doctor ordered on MRI just to make sure that everything was OK. The MRI discovered a cancerous spot on my left lung that needs to be removed,” the post reads.









Barry Manilow wrote that the spot has to be removed with surgery, adding that it has started spreading, creating concern for the doctors. However, the X Factor star revealed that he doesn’t need to take any chemotherapy or radiation. The statement continued:



“The only follow-up is a month to recover and that means we have to rescheduled the January arena concerts. The new schedule is listed below. I’m very sorry that you have to change your plans.”



The Strictly Come Dancing star said that he is excited for the upcoming shows and ended by advising everyone to “get tested” if they witness any minor symptoms.

Barry Manilow has earned a lot from his singing career: Albums, career, and other details explained







The New York City native has built a huge fan base with the success of his projects. Also known as Barry Alan Pincus, he has had the opportunity of collaborating with record labels such as RCA, Arista, Verve, Concord, Bell, and more.

With the outstanding response towards his albums, Barry Manilow managed to purchase a property many years ago. The Dick Cavett Show star listed it for sale at $2.71 million, a long time after he entered the musical world. Celebrity Net Worth stated that the house has some attractive features, like a recording studio and a theater.

Before he began releasing big projects, Barry tried to collect some funds for himself by performing in commercial jingles. According to Syracuse, he even went to bars and clubs for the same and created multiple tunes for some bands.

While speaking to Adweek on one particular occasion, Manilow claimed that the jingle industry helped him to know a lot of things about music. He even worked in some commercials, giving his vocals in the background. During a conversation with the Television Academy, Barry recalled the experience with jingles and said:



“You get residuals if you’re singing or talking on the commercial, but as a composer, you get a flat fee. It’s been going for 45 years, but nobody expected a jingle to last that long. Same thing with Band-Aid. And $500 was great for me at that point.”



Alan Pincus started his journey with two self-titled albums. The second one also reached the ninth spot on the US Billboard 200. Manilow’s fifth album, Even Now, grabbed the third position on the same chart. Two more projects, The Greatest Songs of the Fifties and The Greatest Songs of the Sixties, had taken the first and second places respectively.

In between these, Barry Manilow gained recognition for other albums like One Voice, If I Should Love Again, Because It’s Christmas, Manilow Sings Sinatra, In the Swing of Christmas, My Dream Duets, and This Is My Town: Songs of New York.