Is Barry Manilow a smoker? Health struggles explored as music star reveals lung cancer diagnosis

Barry Manilow announced on Instagram on December 22 that a recent health checkup revealed that a cancerous spot had developed on his left lung.

The singer shared that it was found in an early stage, and he would have to undergo a procedure to remove it. He then apologized to his fans for rescheduling tour dates and for the inconvenience they might face.

Barry Manilow was a heavy smoker, as he confirmed in a 2012 interview with The Evening Standard. He shared that he started smoking at the age of nine. Barry quit briefly.

However, he started again a week later, when someone offered him cigarettes. Manilow also noted that he would finish three packs a day, calling himself a "great smoker."

"Well I smoked for 30 years. I started when I was nine years old. I grew up in Brooklyn... Not on a pack a day, cause when I was really smoking I was on three packs a day, non filters. Oh yeah. I was a great smoker," the singer stated.

In the interview, he told the media outlet that he switched to vapes, thinking it was a better alternative. Barry said that it worked for him, his band, and crew.

According to US Weekly's report, in 2020, Barry Manilow was diagnosed with throat cancer, and he was treated as it was discovered early. Over the years, he was diagnosed with bronchial pneumonia and a mouth tumor in 1982 and 1986, respectively.

The singer also had heart problems in 2004 and had two hip surgeries in 2006 and 2011. In his latest Instagram post, Manilow shared that his recent lung cancer diagnosis came after his bronchitis treatment.

Even though his bronchitis was treated, his doctor advised Barry to have an MRI. Then it was discovered that he had a cancerous spot on his lung.

Barry Manilow previously said that he should "be in a wheelchair"

The Copacabana singer stated in a 2019 interview with The Mirror that he should not be able to perform extensively at his age, and he should be in a wheelchair. Notably, Barry Manilow was 76 years old at the time.

"I'm fine, I'm waiting for the other shoe to drop. I'm very old, I should not be able to do this... You saw me going up those stairs on stage. There's 14 steps up and 14 down, you would think I should be in a wheelchair or something," he noted.

Barry Manilow then revealed that he even woke up at 4 am to review the previous night's show and figure out ways in which he could improve. The singer shared that he loved music, and it helped him through tough times in life. He noted that even if there was one person sitting in the audience, he would perform for them.

In other news, the singer's January 2026 dates have been shifted to February, March, and April of next year. Stay tuned for more updates on Barry Manilow and his recent lung cancer diagnosis.