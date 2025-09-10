What happened to William White and where is he now? Influencer's life explored amid release of new Paramount documentary 'Thirst Trap'

William White built a huge fan base among the middle-aged women (Image via Getty)

The story of the popular TikTok star William White has been covered in the new documentary Thirst Trap: The Fame. The Fantasy. The Fallout. Notably, the show premiered on Paramount+ on September 9, 2025.

William became active on TikTok around five years ago and built a huge fan base by sharing videos seen by millions of people. He was also a model in the past.

However, the popularity that he received from being a social media personality reportedly changed his attitude, due to which he often had disputes with his fans on different occasions, as stated by The Mirror.

In the latest documentary, White said his reputation was specifically damaged when his behavior became harsh towards some of his viewers. His fan base slowly started to decrease.







The Mirror stated that William White is now in Greece and was baptized at the Marmari Paradise Beach last year.

White also addressed his experience after the ceremony, saying that his feelings were not the same as they used to be, comparing it to “placebo” and “Jesus Christ.”

Trish Neufeld has directed the new documentary and even interviewed White in the show, as per The Decider.

The official synopsis of the show says that it focuses on William’s rise to stardom after a viral lip-sync video and “unpacking” the events that happen when “fantasy crashes into reality.”

William White became famous in a short period

Born in Canada, White’s journey started on TikTok a few years ago. The majority of his clips featured him dancing and lip-syncing to popular tracks, including Barry Manilow’s Mandy, which grabbed a lot of attention.

William White also came into the limelight with another clip where he was lip-syncing to a single of Benny Mardones, Into the Night.

Back in 2021, White also spoke to The New York Times, addressing the way he was making the videos.



“I feel like a 40-year-old in a kid’s body, like I’m definitely an old soul. It means a lot to have the older generation looking up to me because it’s like, older generations are not smarter, but more knowledgeable since they’ve lived the years. So it’s cool that they see a light in me,” William said.



Notably, White initially planned to pursue a career in the world of hockey. However, he developed an interest in TikTok when he began creating videos as he waited at the drive-through of Starbucks.

During his conversation with The New York Times, William said that the reason for choosing old songs was that he always got a “good vibe” from them.

White said that personalities like Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise have inspired him a lot over the years. He also opened up on how TikTok changed his life, as he said:



“I’ve been getting so many photo shoots lately and I’m making enough right now from TikTok to do what I want to do. I’m just saying, ‘Let’s just put all my eggs in one basket.’”



William White had a following among the middle-aged women, who also formed a group called Grotto Girls.

According to The Mirror, the group used to send thousands of dollars to White as a part of appreciating his work. White reportedly had more than two million fans on the short video platform.