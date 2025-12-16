What role did Rachael Carpani play in NCIS: Los Angeles? Details analyzed as the actress passes away 45

Rachael Carpani in ‘McLeods Daughters’ (Custom cover by PRIMETIMER, Original Image [YouTube/Acorn TV])

Australian actress Rachael Carpani passed away on December 7 at 45 years old. Her family confirmed her death in an Instagram post on December 14. They also shared a few details about her passing.

Her sister, Georgia Carpani, posted their family's statement alongside a picture of the actress, writing:

"It is with great sadness that Tony and Gael Carpani announce that their beautiful daughter, beloved Australian actress Rachael Carpani, unexpectedly but peacefully passed away after a long battle with chronic illness, in the early hours of Sunday 7th December."

Rachael Carpani starred in the first season of NCIS: Los Angeles in 2009. She appeared as the guest star Amy in season 1 episode 6.

The Keepin' It Real episode saw the team investigate a Marine corporal's death after falling from a hotel roof.

Carpani's character in NCIS: Los Angeles was a waiter at a club. She was partly involved in the plot after serving Marine corporal Brandon Valdivia before plunging to his death.

She was interviewed and revealed another guy named Alex who was always hanging out with Valdivia.

Rachael Carpani's other works on TV and film, explored

Rachael Carpani studied acting at the Australian College of Entertainment at Macquarie University. She also attended the Drama Works Drama Company.

But her IMDb page noted that she deferred her last year there to star in the Australian TV series McLeod's Daughters.

It was her biggest role on TV, but not her first one. She made her acting debut in the TV movie Ihaka: Blunt Instrument and made several guest-starring roles and a few movies early in her career.

Some of the earliest projects she worked on include All Saints, Cane, and Scorched.

Rachael Carpani played Jodi Fountain on all eight seasons of McLeod's Daughters. She was a regular cast member in the first seven seasons of the Australian TV show before her character was presumed dead.

In truth, her character went into the witness protection program. Nevertheless, fans wouldn't see her in all of season 8 until the finale episode.

Carpani did several more shows and films after that. She played policewoman Abby Kowalski in the TV series Against the Wall. She also appeared as Mary for five episodes in the quirky comedy 800 Words.

Carpani also starred alongside Ben Affleck in the basketball drama film The Way Back in 2020.

She also recently joined the soap opera Home and Away as mysterious Summer Bay newcomer Claudia Salina. It was her last acting project before her passing.

Rachael Carpani had previously opened up about her long battle with endometriosis.

The Guardian reported that she shared on Instagram in 2021 about the chronic inflammatory condition and the related condition of adenomyosis.

Carpani reportedly said that she had been dealing with chronic pain since she was 13.

She also posted about undergoing a transformative surgery that same year to bring her pain to a more manageable level.