What did Kai Cenat say about success on his 24th birthday? Twitch star opens up about mental health and pressure

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Kai Cenat attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Kai Cenat used the occasion of his 24th birthday to address his mental health struggles. In the viral video shared on Iinstagram, he thanked fans for supporting him through the years before mentioning that he was stressed from the pursuit of success.

In the vulnerable post, he reminded his audience about his earlier talk about mental health:

“I appreciate everybody who's been sending me birthday wishes, as today is my birthday. So I felt like it was the perfect day to be transparent and honest with you guys. A few days ago, I spread awareness on mental health and how important it is to take care of yourself.”

The Streamer’s University convener admitted that the weight of his goals and aspirations caused him to doubt himself :

“And honestly, for the past few months I’ve been struggling with mental health out of self-doubt and fear of pursuing goals that I really wanna achieve. And the reason I've really been in my head is that I wanted to do more.

“I want it to be known that I truly love to create,” Kai Cenat says in an emotional 24th birthday post

Cenat revealed that he had a current project that he wants to share with his fans. He added that he would take fans along on the journey on a “more personal” Instagram page, which he would make private soon.

“I've come to realize that I'm a true creator, and I'm very passionate about creating, and I have other goals and things that I just want to achieve and do more of. And I would love to show you guys what I've been working on for the last few months through my more personal page. I am gonna go private on that page so whoever gets in, gets in.

He emphasized the need for everyone to take their mental health seriously while adding that his has improved, although he still gets frustrated on some occasions.

He concluded by expressing his excitement for his fans to see his new project.

“But I want to let you guys know that it is essential to take care of your mental health, and honestly, it's been getting better. It has, but out of frustration and fear, I've just been in my head for some reason. I never had this feeling before, but I want it to be known that I truly love to create. I'm excited to show you guys what I've been working on. Thank you.”

Kai Cenat’s message resonated with fans who flooded his comments with messages advising him to go at a slower pace and take care of himself first.

