"He look like puffy now": Netizens react as LeBron James cuts Kai Cenat's dreads following 1M Twitch subs milestone

LeBron James made a headline-grabbing appearance at the conclusion of Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3, taking part in a dramatic moment by cutting off the streamer's dreadlocks on the final day of the subathon.

The star from the Los Angeles Lakers attended the event with Cenat, and members of the AMP crew and the streamer's family were also present.

The event took place on Tuesday, September 30. James' daughter, 10-year-old Zhuri, was also there with her dad, sharing this big moment with the famous basketball player and Cenat.

LeBron James surprises Kai Cenat by cutting his decade-long dreadlocks at Mafiathon 3 finale

Cenat, who had been growing his signature locs since he was 14, had previously discussed the haircut on The Jennifer Hudson Show, explaining that it reflected years of personal growth and change.

He said:

"I think I'm going to look good... It's going to definitely be a new journey."

The appearance of the celebrity guest not only emphasized the strong bond between the streamer and the celebrity guest but also concluded the subathon, one of the most discussed events in the recent history of online streaming.

What do the netizens say?

The video quickly went viral, igniting widespread discussion and reactions across social media platforms.

Fans and folks all over filled up feeds with posts, jokes, and talk, making it one of the biggest things online in the last few days. Here are some fans' reactions:

"He look like puffy now," a user commented.

"Bruhhh how he gonna cut his dreads! Those were iconic for him," another user commented.

"a light left his eyes. this the type of trauma you never recover from," a netizen commented.

"He looks like P Diddy," another netizen expressed.

"Kai's hairline now has its own fanbase," a user wrote.

