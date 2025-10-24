Was LeBron James accused of fixing NBA games? Viral claim debunked amid Jeff Teague's “they run the league” remarks

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JULY 17: LeBron James #6 of the United States reacts during after an exhibition game between the United States and Serbia ahead of the Paris Olympic Games at Etihad Arena on July 17, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Christopher Pike/Getty Images)

LeBron James’ name popped up in the recent gambling scandal that saw the FBI indicting his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate, Damon Jones. According to The Athletic and The New York Post, Jones allegedly traded the injury details of the Lakers star in 2023.

Following the recent betting controversy, a claim from user @0HOUR1__ went viral on X. One of their recent tweets garnered over 1.7 million views on the platform, accompanied by thousands of replies, quotes, and likes. The user made an unfounded assertion:

“LeBron James now accused of cheating for gambling

Co conspirators now telling authorities he was in on fixing nba games.”

@0HOUR1__ made multiple X posts targeting King James and continued to accuse him of fixing NBA games. There is no evidence supporting the claim about the four-time NBA champion being accused of cheating. The tweets from @0HOUR1__ are seemingly meant to troll LeBron James.

The 21-time NBA All-Star’s name appeared in the recent gambling scandal following the arrest of Damon Jones. According to The New York Post, Jones allegedly sold the information about James’ injury ahead of the Lakers' game against the Milwaukee Bucks in February 2023.

Citing a source, the outlet reported the following text sent by a former Cavaliers pro to a co-conspirator:

“Get a big bet on Milwaukee tonight before the information is out!”

FBI Assistant Director in Charge Christopher Raia previously confirmed the allegations against Damon Jones, Miami Heat star Terry Rozier, and others.

“[They] allegedly informed the defendants and others of confidential information relating to upcoming NBA games and player performances, such as pre-release medical information and a player’s intention to alter their upcoming game performance, which favored certain bettors within their inner social circle.”

Raia stated that the alleged collusion allowed the defendants to pocket profits and corrupt NBA games.

Jeff Teague claims LeBron James’ camp runs the league

🔥🚨BREAKING: Former NBA star Jeff Teague says LeBron James and his ‘camp runs the league’ and if you say anything about LeBron, you get a phone call from his team to silence you.



Teague: “Anytime you say anything bout Bron, people call you and say hey man, you might want to… pic.twitter.com/bT34h8c7l8 — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) October 23, 2025

Before the gambling scandal emerged, former Milwaukee Bucks point guard Jeff Teague shared a controversial remark about the Lakers pro. During a recent episode of Club 520 Podcast, Teague spoke about receiving calls after criticizing LeBron James. He told his co-hosts:

“The moment I said anything, anytime you say anything about Bron, people call you and say, ‘Hey, man, you might want… Hey, you might want to chill. I know you got some funny stories and s***… Hey, leave… leave LeBron alone." I'm like, "Goddamn, I came on here and apologized. Sorry." I'm talking these some real people like, you know what I mean? Like, ‘Hey, n**** you funny, n**** Man, you getting a little too funny.’ ‘Alright, my fault, brother.’”

Teague claimed:

“They whole camp. They run the league. They whole camp run the league, bro.”

The remark was made in the context of LeBron James allegedly being aware of the Luka Dončić–Anthony Davis trade before it went public. The hosts also discussed Stephen A. Smith’s recent criticism of LeBron James. The ESPN analyst appeared on 7 PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony, where he talked about disliking the NBA star and said:

“I don't like his a**. Not a little bit. [...] I believe he's one way publicly, he's another way privately. I believe he's, you know, he might not be interviewed and he might not be quoted, but the things he says and the things he has said to people, it's gotten back to me. The things that he's tried to do, if it were up to him, I wouldn't be where I am today.”

Smith talked about his courtside confrontation with LeBron from a March Knicks vs. Lakers game. James was seen angrily talking to the TV personality, who had previously criticized Bronny. Stephen A. Smith asserted on a recent podcast that he was set up by LeBron, who was the focus of the camera.