Why is LeBron James under fire for viral The Second Decision commercial? Complete drama explained as diehard fan sues basketball legend

LeBron James Faces Lawsuit From Lakers Fan Over “Second Decision” Announcement (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

LeBron James’ recent ad campaign took an unusual twist when a Los Angeles Lakers fan sued the NBA star. The trouble started with James’ October 2025 teaser, where he hyped up something he called “The Second Decision.”

A lot of people thought it was going to be a big update about his career, but it ended up just being an ad for a liquor brand.

On October 6, 2025, the 40-year-old Lakers forward shared on social media that “The decision of all decisions” would come the next day. His post sparked a wave of speculation among basketball fans everywhere.

People debated if James was about to retire, announce a trade, or reveal another huge career move like in 2010 when he left the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Miami Heat in his ESPN special, The Decision.

But on October 7, James unveiled a partnership with Hennessy instead. He promoted their campaign celebrating his 23rd NBA season.

Soon after, Hennessy chimed in with their own post saying, “The Decision has been made. Cheers to year 23.”

Lakers fan sues LeBron James over “Second Decision” mix-up

After James revealed that “The Second Decision” was a Hennessy partnership, a 29-year-old Lakers supporter named Andrew Garcia filed a small claims lawsuit.

He accused James of misleading fans into thinking he was about to retire. Court papers obtained by TMZ Sports show Garcia is demanding $865.66 as compensation.

He explained that he bought two tickets for $432.83 each to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Lakers play on March 31, 2026. He believed it would be James' final game in his hometown.

Garcia claims the ticket value dropped after it became obvious the announcement was just a marketing push. He blames James for “fraud, deception, misrepresentation, and any and all basis of legal recovery.”

He argued that the hype around the event built up false hopes among fans.

LeBron James has stayed silent about the lawsuit and the fans' accusations.

The Lakers will start their 2025–26 NBA season on October 21 when they face the Golden State Warriors. This marks James' 23rd year playing in the league.