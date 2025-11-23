What happened to Brian Battie? Auburn running back honored on senior day 18 months after shooting that killed his brother

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS - NOVEMBER 11: Brian Battie #21 of the Auburn Tigers runs the ball during the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Tigers defeated the Razorbacks 48-10. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Brian Battie, a former Auburn Tigers running back, was honored at the university’s senior day ceremony on Saturday, November 22.

The star football player, who hails from Florida, was critically injured in a shootout in May of last year. According to ESPN, Battie was in his hometown of Sarasota on Saturday, May 18, 2024, when he was shot. The Tigers star’s older brother, Tommie L. Battie IV, was also among the victims of the shooting incident.

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Brian's brother was pronounced dead at the scene, while four other victims were transported to local hospitals. On Wednesday, May 22, the authorities arrested a suspect named Darryl Bernard Brookins and charged him with “murder, attempted murder, and as a felon in possession of a firearm.”

A press release from Sarasota County Sheriff's Office confirmed:

"Darryl Bernard Brookins (4/10/96) was arrested Wednesday afternoon by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Task Force. Brookins has been identified as the suspect in the shooting that occurred in the Tallywood Centre Plaza parking lot on 17th Street in Sarasota early in the morning of Saturday, May 18. "

Battie had sustained a gunshot wound to his head and spent months at the hospital before getting discharged in August, an Auburn Tigers Fan HQ Facebook post confirmed. Last year in November, the college football player was also seen in a wheelchair watching the Tigers warm up on the sidelines.

Auburn University recently honored the Tigers' star, a step that received appreciation on X.

Netizens react as Auburn University honors Brian Battie on senior day

The 24-year-old received recognition from the Tigers and Auburn University before their Saturday home game against the Mercer Bears. A video of the same was shot by Auburn Sports recruiting reporter Caleb Jones, who wrote:

“#Auburn RB Brian Battie is recognized on Senior Day. Battie was shot in May 2024 and spent three months in the hospital before his release. Today, he is back in Jordan Hare Stadium.”

Brian Battie’s senior day walk and honor received appreciation on X.

“Best thing you’ll see all weekend,” a user tweeted.

“Well done @AuburnFootball,” another user posted.

“No, no no, I’m not crying. I just got, you know, a bunch of sawdust in my eyes. Nothing to see here,” one user wrote.

“This is the biggest win of the entire season. One cannot fathom the battle Brian has faced. That's hard work and faith right there. Forever a Tiger 21, WAR DAMN BATTIE!,” another one acknowledged Brian.

A user said:

“Who’s cutting onions in here??? 🥹🥹🥹”

Another user wrote:

“Very classy of Auburn!”

For those unaware, Brian Battie grew up in Sarasota, Florida, and attended Braden River High and Sarasota High. He later represented the South Florida Bulls (University of South Florida) between 2020 and 2022, before transferring to Auburn University in January 2023.