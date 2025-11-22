What led to Ben Bader's death? TikTok star's cause of death revealed in autopsy report following his passing at 25

Ben Bader (Photo: Instagram/@benhbader)

Influencer Ben Bader's cause of death has been revealed in the autopsy report. The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner's report stated that Ben's death was "natural" and was caused by coronary atherosclerosis due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

According to the American Heart Association, the condition causes a person's arteries to develop a buildup of plaque, leading to a heart attack or stroke.

The content creator was found unconscious at the private Florida community, Admiral's Cove's community gymnasium, by other residents on October 23. The first responders and medical personnel performed "lifesaving measures" before taking Ben to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Bader was 25 years old at the time of his death. Per the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner's report, security footage showed that he was running on a treadmill minutes before his unresponsive body was discovered. Ben did not appear to be in any physical "distress" in the footage.

According to People magazine's November 21, 2025, report, the influencer's toxicology report showed that codeine was found in his urine. The opioid medication was not in his blood, leading the medical examiner to report that Ben Bader had used it recently.

It is worth noting that the Medical Examiner's report stated that codeine did not cause or contribute to Bader's death. The TikToker's mother, Karen, shared that Ben mentioned suffering from back and shoulder pain, and he took physical therapy for it. She stated that otherwise her son was "relatively good health."

More details on Ben Bader

The content creator was based in Miami. Ben had more than 143,000 followers on TikTok, over 50,000 followers on Instagram and nearly 40,000 followers on X.

Ben Bader mainly focused on uploading lifestyle and finance-related videos. He was also an entrepreneur, as Ben successfully ran a financial coaching course and a newsletter.

His last video, which was uploaded on TikTok on October 22, the day before his death. In it, Ben told his followers to commit to one business at a time. He advised them to work with discipline and competence. Under the video, Bader's followers expressed their tributes.

"Most of us think we're not going to die today or even soon but the reality is our next moment is not guaranteed. Our lives consists of moments so try to be present & thankful for each & everyone. RIP sweet soul," one fan wrote.

"Rip, I hope you know that yours videos helped me through my hardest times. I'm still in shock, this can't be real," another TikTok user noted.

"He was amazing. Sad that I learned about him only when I saw the news of his cause of death," another netizen added.

Bader's girlfriend, Reem, uploaded a since-deleted video on TikTok. She shared that hours before his death, she talked to Ben on a FaceTime call, and he seemed "normal" and "happy." They planned on having dinner together the day of his passing. Reem has not uploaded any more videos after Ben Bader's death.

