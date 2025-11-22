Is The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah still married? Details explored

Jen Shah and Sharrieff Shah (Image via Instagram/@therealjenshah)

Jen Shah gained public attention in 2020 as an original cast member of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. The series followed her personal life with her husband, Sharrieff Shah, their two sons, and a team of assistants.

Shah’s appearances were the first talks about her businesses and lifestyle that were cut-off by legal issues.

She was in touch with her family during the whole process of federal investigation, trial, and prison sentence.

Shah's representative confirms that he remains married to Jen, and the couple celebrated their 31st wedding anniversary in August 2025, which Shah publicly acknowledged on social media, according to PEOPLE.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah’s marriage and current status amid legal issues

Jen Shah’s background and rise to fame

Jen Shah was known mostly as a cast member on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City before her legal troubles.

She was living in Park City, Utah, and ran several businesses like Red Steele and Mastery Pro Group.

Red Steele compiled customer lead lists for partner companies, while Mastery Pro Group provided telemarketing services. Shah’s experience in direct response marketing spanned approximately 20 years.

Her family, including her husband Sharrieff and sons Sharrieff Jr. and Omar, appeared regularly on the show, illustrating aspects of her personal and professional life as reported by PEOPLE and Business Insider.

Legal charges and conviction

Jen Shah was taken into custody in March 2021 and accused of plotting with others to perpetrate wire fraud through telephone marketing and money laundering as well.

The federal government, with the participation of the U.S.

Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, presented the case that Shah operated a nationwide telemarketing fraud from 2012 to 2021 that had old people as the main target.

Her companies allegedly sold customer lead lists to other firms, which then offered fraudulent business services.

Shah initially pleaded not guilty, but after her business partner Stuart Smith agreed to testify against her, she changed her plea to guilty in July 2022.

At her plea hearing, Shah admitted to wire fraud and providing services with little to no value, as reported by Business Insider.

Prison sentence and current status

The court on January 6, 2023, sentenced Jen Shah to 78 months in federal prison along with five years of supervised release after the prison sentence.

She started serving her sentence on February 17, 2023, at Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas. Her release date has been changed multiple times and is now December 10, 2025, reports PEOPLE.

Throughout her imprisonment, Shah has been posting on her social media and website about her daily life and fitness. She has called her prison time a phase of training and thinking, as per her posts.

Marriage and family life

Shah’s wedlock with Sharrieff Shah is still going strong despite her incarceration. The couple is said to be in contact by phone calls and visits, and Sharrieff is still supporting her.

Shah referred to their relationship in a Valentine’s Day 2025 Instagram post, wherein she thanked her husband for being so supportive.

Shah’s public acknowledgment of their 31st wedding anniversary in August 2025 signifies that family ties are very important to her, just like PEOPLE reported.

Potential return to reality television

Jen Shah has been out of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City scene since season 3. The other cast members have hinted at her possible comeback to the series when she gets out of prison.

Meredith Marks remarked in November 2024 that the return of Shah will depend on accountability and restitution.

However, no news of her participation has been shared yet, and there is still a gray area regarding PEOPLE.

