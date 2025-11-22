What is Kandi Burruss's net worth? Fortune explored as the RHOA star announces split from husband Todd Tucker

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker (Image Via Getty)

The famous singer, songwriter, reality television star, and actress Kandi Burruss needs little introduction. Her single, Don’t Think I’m Not charted at top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100.

She earned popularity after appearing on the reality show The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

With the success of the show, she starred on various Bravo spin-offs such as The Kandi Factory, Kandi’s wedding, Kandi’s ski trip, Xscape: Still kickin’ It and Kandi and the Gang.

She announced separation from her husband of 11 years Todd Tucker on November 21, 2025 as reported by PEOPLE.

Kandi’s net worth, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth, is $30 million in 2025.

More about the Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss's career and personal life







Kandi started her career as a singer as a member of R&B group named Xscape in 1992.

After departing from the group in 1998, Kandi focussed on song writing and production.

She released her debut album, Kandi in 2000. Its single, Don’t Think I’m Not peaked at No. 24 on the Billboard Hot 100.

She also wrote No Scrubs which was performed by TLC and went on to win the Grammy Award in 2000.

Interestingly, Ed Sheeran’s popular number, The Shape of You drew comparisons with Kandi’s grammy award winning song, No Scrubs, for its lyrical rhythm.

Due to this, she also got the writing credits on Ed Sheeran’s hit number which won a Grammy award in 2018.

Apart from her musical career, she also launched TAGS boutique in Atlanta and Kandi Koated Cosmetics, which is a cruelty free makeup brand.

She, along with her husband, is a part of production behind Broadway’s Othello which stars Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal in 2025.

The duo has previously produced many popular shows such as The Piano Lesson, The Wiz and Thoughts of the Coloured Man.

She is also the owner of the intimacy product company called Bedroom Kandi.

Burruss also owns Old Lady Gang restaurant with Todd Tucker which is as reported by Celebrity Net worth, inspired by the women in her family

Kandi appeared on The Real Housewives of Atlanta in July 2009. She is regarded as one of the longest appearing cast member on the Real Housewives franchise.

She was also awarded with the Wifetime Achievement Award at BravoCon 2025.

She excitedly talked about her journey on the show, stating that she joined the reality show just something “cute to do for a little while”. She continued stating



“Little did I know Bravo will have me crying, laughing, arguing, singing, reading bitches and collecting more cheques that i did not expect.”



As reported by Celebrity Net Worth, she earned $450,000 per season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Her net worth is also boosted by her real estate.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, she bought a 7000 square foot mansion in Atlanta.

She spent $200,000 on its renovations and the house is now worth $1 million.

Kandi shares a daughter with ex-boyfriend Russell Spenser who was born in 2002.

She got engaged to Ashley Jewell in 2009 but soon ended their engagement.

Burruss got married to Todd Tucker in 2013.

Tucker was also one of the producers for The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Todd and Kandi announced their split in November 2025.

In a statement reported by PEOPLE, Burruss stated:



“After deep thought and a lot of prayer, I’ve made the decision to move forward with a divorce. This is a difficult and emotional time, but my focus remains on protecting my peace, being the best mother I can be, and co-parenting with love and respect.”







Stay tuned for more such updates.