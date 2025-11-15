The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kandi Burruss celebrates her big win at BravoCon 2025

Kandi Burruss (Image via Instagram/@kandi)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kandi Burruss won the Wifetime Achievement Award at The Bravos. The big award ceremony took place during BravoCon 2025.

The musician and Bravo star had a successful 14-season run on the show. She grabbed considerable attention on the show, which led to other projects on the network, including Kandi Koated Nights, Kandi & the Gang, Xscape: Still Kickin' It and The Kandi Factory. The Grammy winner is also behind Destiny’s Child’s hit track, “Bills, Bills, Bills.”

Burruss is all set to join the cast of the hit musical & Juliet in December. While celebrating her big win, Kandi said,

“All of our Bravo family, everybody was showing love and I really appreciate it.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kandi Burruss gets candid about her big win

In an interview with Bravo, the television personality talked about her big win at the BravoCon 2025:

"I am filled with like all kind of like tingly, you know tingly senses going on because I'm excited."

The RHOA alum admitted that it was a wonderful feeling to accept the award with her daughter standing right next to her and expressed gratitude for all the fans were showing so much love. She added:

“And even the — all of our Bravo family, everybody was showing love and I really appreciate it. It made me feel good. I'm so thankful to be the Wifetime Achievement Award recipient."

Andy Cohen congratulated Kandi Burruss on her big win

The Real Housewives producer and show host Andy Cohen congratulated Kandi Burruss in July when he announced the news. He said (via People):

“Kandi, congratulations! I’m so happy that we got to really honor you in a really great way at The Bravos this year.”

When the big announcement was made, Kandi expressed her surprise and gratitude:

“I was like, ‘Wait a minute, y’all picking me? What?’”

Burruss joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta during its second season in 2009 and remained a regular cast member for 14 seasons, finally departing the show in 2023. Burruss’s lengthy stint on the show made her the longest-serving housewife in the franchise’s history.

During her appearance at the Entertainment Community Fund Gala in New York City in May, Burruss was asked about whether she might return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The television personality said,

“I’m just not there at this moment in my life, I’m doing what I really love. But I’m supporting from afar.”

While her return to television is not happening anytime soon, the television personality is thrilled to make her Broadway debut, as she said that she could not be more thrilled to return in this "incredible musical." While talking about her return, the Bravo star said,

“As a songwriter myself, I am such a fan of Max Martin’s genius mind, and to get to come back to Broadway in this joyful musical that celebrates his catalog is a dream come true.”

Stay tuned for more updates.