Love & Marriage Huntsville season 10 episode 9 recap: Latricia works on communication with her son Xavier as Destiny and Twan clarify intentions beyond business

Love & Marriage Huntsville season 10

In episode 9 of Love & Marriage Huntsville season 10, which aired on November 15, 2025, Latricia focuses on improving her communication with her son Xavier, while Destiny and Twan address their professional and personal boundaries.

Latricia initiates a conversation with Xavier to understand his emotional state and experiences regarding ongoing conflicts, while Destiny and Twan discuss security responsibilities and the potential for building a friendship beyond business.

The episode centers on direct conversations and expressed intentions among the participants.

Episode 9 highlights of Love & Marriage Huntsville season 10

Latricia and Xavier Discuss Family Communication

Latricia begins a conversation with Xavier to assess his emotional state, asking if he has been "okay."

Xavier responds that he has been alright and elaborates that it has been a lot for him, explaining that he has been trying to distract himself more as a way to manage his thoughts and avoid dwelling on difficult emotions.

He explains his approach to managing difficult emotions and avoiding prolonged sadness:

"I don't want to be depressed, I guess. It's in deep end. I have probably, you know, I don't cry a lot, but probably have cried probably like twice."

The discussion covers past family conflicts involving Latricia, Xavier, and Ken. Xavier explains that he views Ken as "nice" and appreciates his efforts, noting that he has been trying to maintain positive interactions despite ongoing challenges.

He​‍​‌‍​‍‌ further explains how such negativity depresses him, saying that he hates to see the people he loves fighting and saying "hurtful things," and that these kinds of disputes have drained him emotionally.

Latricia heard Xavier's worries and thought that he was right about "communication" being the main tool to solve the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌problem.

Xavier emphasizes that resolving problems requires direct conversation, and Latricia confirms she understands his perspective, agreeing that communication is key and expressing support for him. In a confessional, Latricia notes,

"Hearing from Xavier that when Ken and I fight, it really hurts him. It really bothers me and hurts me a lot. Like a lot."

Destiny and Twan clarify professional and personal intentions

Destiny and Twan meet to discuss security responsibilities and clarify any personal misunderstandings.

Destiny opens the conversation by explaining that the purpose of the luncheon is for Twan to provide "guard" services for her at events.

Twan acknowledges her statement and emphasizes the professional nature of his role, noting that his involvement is limited to following the agreed-upon "plan" for such assignments.

The discussion shifts to interactions at events and the perception of personal interest. Twan explains,

"It was a vibe. It was a vibe. It was like I'm there for you. I wasn't there for anybody else."

Destiny addresses prior misunderstandings, explaining that Trish mentioned Twan asking about her, and she was unsure if that was accurate.

Twan says he does not remember discussing the matter with Trish and notes he may have responded to something.

They discuss family involvement and social expectations. Destiny adds that she was unaware of the information, which made the conversation "awkward."

Twan shares his perspective on friendships and dating boundaries, emphasizing that he is focused on building connections and is "sure" about his approach.

They agree that building a friendship is part of navigating professional interactions, with Destiny concluding,

"This conversation, from the times I've actually done security with you, you seem like cool."

