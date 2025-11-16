"We came to an agreement": Martell says he and Marsau have finally talked it out on Love & Marriage: Huntsville

Martell Holt (Image via Getty)

On Season 10, Episode 9 of Love & Marriage: Huntsville, “Ken We Fix It?”, Martell Holt told Nell and Chris Fletcher that he and Marsau Scott have finally reached a truce after years of tension, explaining that “we came to an agreement” following their recent sit-down.

The moment lands as one of the most consequential shifts in the long-running Holt-Scott storyline, marking the first time in the season that Martell confirms a positive outcome from directly confronting Marsau.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville — Martell details the agreement and why the conversation mattered

In the episode, Martell stops by to meet Nell and Chris after spending time at his nearby investment property.

When Nell asks how things are going there, Martell explains that Arionne and the kids will be moving into the property.

Nell follows up with a pointed question,



“Are you making a profit or not?”



It prompts Martell to smile and answer,



“No.”



Chris jokes with him about not turning a profit, leading Martell to clarify that he has already been paying their rent each month, so the arrangement feels like “a win win situation.”

Nell bursts into laughter and tells him to move them in as soon as possible, saying,



“That makes sense.”



However, the real focus of the scene shifts to Martell’s highly anticipated update on the current status with Marsau.

After weeks of rising tension on Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Nell asks him directly about “what’s going on between him and Marsau.”

Martell reveals that he followed their earlier advice and met up with Marsau.

Chris immediately asks whether the meeting was “positive,” and Martell responds, “Very positive.”

According to Martell, the conversation at first felt lopsided,



“He tried to do a lot of talking. But I think that was the first time I have out-talked him.”



Nell and Chris express surprise — “Really?” — and Martell goes on to describe Marsau trying to “look pretty with a cigar” during the exchange.

But the breakthrough came when both men agreed to drop the public back-and-forth:



“But in the end, we came to an agreement. We don’t talk negative about each other. I guess it’s time we progress and see how the relationship goes. That’s the agreement.”



Nell calls it “a hell of an agreement,” and Martell replies, “I mean that’s doable.”

Chris asks whether the agreement applies only to Martell and Marsau.

That leads Nell to note, “Females are different,” when asked whether Arionne and LaTisha have spoken.

Martell adds that he and Marsau might finally be able to “see eye to eye.”



“If or when Latisha and Arionne do talk, we’ll be there to diffuse the situation and come down.”



Chris reinforces that it’s a good start, telling Martell that it’s positive they've finally come to an agreement.

The cast reacts — and considers what comes next on Love & Marriage: Huntsville

In a confessional, Nell explains why the update matters:



“So to hear that Martell has made up with Scott is very huge. I know because I’ve had my problems with them, and they all are stubborn as hell. Even Martell, so for me, I’m pretty impressed.”



That leads Chris to suggest they all should plan something together as a group.

Nell proposes, “Some fun activities,” but Martell quickly disagrees:



“We don’t want to start no more drama.”



In a separate confessional, Martell acknowledges that things aren’t completely resolved:



“So I’m happy that me and Marcel, ‘We’re okay’, but there’s a lot of issues still going on.”



Chris suggests “adult games,” which Martell misinterprets, asking,



“Adult games as in se**al types?”



Chris corrects him, telling him he means regular games, such as card games.

Before leaving, Martell says he is looking forward to the planned “game night” and asks Nell whether she intends to talk to LaTisha.

Nell responds,



“I ain’t got nothing going on with her.”



In her final confessional of the episode, Nell sums up where things stand: “Things are getting a bit messy,” she says, adding that she is waiting to see what happens next.

What Martell and Marsau’s truce signals for Love & Marriage: Huntsville

The agreement marks one of the most notable de-escalations between Martell and Marsau in recent seasons of Love & Marriage: Huntsville.

While viewers will have to wait to see whether the two men can maintain their commitment not to speak negatively about each other, the episode frames the truce as a potential turning point.

It also positions upcoming cast interactions — including any future involvement from LaTisha and Arionne — as the next major fault line.

For now, Martell’s statement that “we came to an agreement” stands as the clearest indication yet that the series may be entering a temporary cooling-off period between two of its most central figures.

