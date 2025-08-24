Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 10 episode 6 recap: Maurice and Martell get into an argument while Chris discusses Lance

Martell Holt from Love & Marriage: Huntsville (Image via Getty)

Episode 6 of Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 10 was released on August 23, 2025. It saw Maurice and Martell meeting up for lunch, after the former thought of helping out Martell's mental state by positive reinforcement.

However, the casual lunch got heated when they hit the topic of Maurice's infidelity. The Arionne Curry's December 2024 podcast episode of Martell was brought up, in which he confirmed his brother's infidelity rumors.

The brothers fought about the legitimacy of the allegation and blamed each other for lying. Further in the episode, Chris and Nell talked about their son, Lance.

Chris believed that Lance owed Destiny a conversation about his baby because they were together when he conceived it. Nell didn't think that was necessary because Destiny didn't want to make their relationship exclusive.

Why did Martell and Maurice argue in Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 10 episode 6?

Martell said that he didn't lie in the video where he revealed the fact that Maurice and Marsau had slept with the same woman, behind their wives' backs.

While Maurice argued that there was no truth to it, Martell said that he wasn't the one who insinuated the rumor; it was the lady he was on his video podcast who did so.

Here, he referred to a video from Arionne Curry's podcast channel, which featured Martell and the woman who claimed that the brothers slept with her.

Martell told Maurice that he believed what the woman said because he was there in Vegas when everything happened.

"You had s*x with her, Marsau had s*x with her. She wanted me badly, but I was like 'no,'" Martell said.

Maurice didn't believe him, so he started asking him if he was in the room to witness all this happening; he should know what colour the room was, or the colour of its carpet.

He also pointed out that Martell said in the video that he was gambling, and if so, how was he in the room where Marsau and he were sleeping with the lady?

Martell stuck to his words and said that he was gambling, but he was also in the room. Maurice then accused him of paying the lady to say that she slept with the brothers.

He believed that Martell was using those things as a way to hurt people after what he went through in his life.

Martell was in disbelief and asked Maurice if he honestly didn't remember what Marsau was doing.

Maurice said he didn't remember what Marsau was doing, to which Martell argued that they took the trip together, so it was hard to accept that Maurice didn't know what Marsau was upto.

What Chris said about Lance to Nell in Love & Marriage: Hunstville season 10 episode 6

Chris told Nell that he went to see their son, Lance, at his office and talked about Destiny. The scene flashed back to Lance saying that while he hadn't spoken to Destiny yet, he was going to have a conversation with her.

This referred to the rift between Lance and Destiny that was caused after the latter found out that Lance impregnated another woman while they were in a relationship.

Nell didn't think Lance owed Destiny any conversation because, as he said, Destiny was the one to ask him not to make the relationship serious.

She wasn't all in on it, so what Lance did was justified because he needed to fulfill his needs.

Stay tuned for more updates!

​