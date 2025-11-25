"He's going to feel it" – 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Chloe's mom questions Johnny’s ability to provide financially

Johny and Chloe from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (Image via TLC)

Chloe’s mother, Michelle, raised concerns about Johnny’s capacity to provide financial stability for her daughter on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 7, episode 12.

Michelle emphasized that Johnny’s current income may not sustain both him and Chloe if financial support from Chloe’s family were removed. She stated,

"Chloe being cut off financially, you know, I think he's going to feel it."

During a conversation with Johnny and Chloe, Michelle highlighted potential alternatives, including relocating to Boston to join her company, which would allow both Chloe and Johnny to work while eliminating rent expenses.

Michelle questions Johnny’s ability to provide financial stability for Chloe on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

Michelle proposes a financial solution

Michelle suggested that Chloe and Johnny could move to Boston to secure financial stability through her company. She explained that there is a way she could support both of them. Chloe mentioned the "lottery," indicating her awareness of financial planning. Michelle clarified,

"If you both moved to Boston. You could have obviously a primary role in my company, which was our original plan. And I'm certain we could get Johnny work there as well. You wouldn't have to pay rent and you could both have a very bright future."

Johnny responded that overcoming financial challenges could be personally rewarding. He mentioned that when things are hard, and one manages to accomplish them, there is a greater sense of "appreciation" for the effort involved. Chloe agreed with his point, indicating she understood the value of working through difficulties. Johnny added that achieving goals under these circumstances feels more "rewarding" and provides a sense of fulfillment that comes from facing challenges directly.

Johnny emphasizes his current situation

Johnny expressed his preference for remaining in his current location, citing his connection to the water. He explained that being close to the water is something he "cherishes" and values highly.

Michelle responded by noting her responsibility as Chloe’s mother to consider realistic outcomes. She stated,

"And I appreciate that. But I obviously have to bring in a little realism, because that's me as a mom."

The discussion addressed Johnny’s ability to provide for Chloe without outside financial support. He mentioned that, at the end of the day, this is his home and his responsibility to show he can "provide" for her.

He added that obtaining legal partnership papers with Chloe would demonstrate stability and confirm that she is legally living in his house.

Michelle indicated that the proposed arrangement did not resolve her concerns. She explained that none of the plans made her comfortable and emphasized that what would be comfortable for her is having her daughter "at home."

Michelle highlights financial concerns

In a confessional, Michelle addressed her long-term perspective on supporting her children and the financial realities she observed, explaining that she had struggled to build a life to ensure she could take care of her children and did not do that so that Chloe would follow the same "path."

Michelle also pointed out the imbalance between Chloe’s spending and earnings. She explained,

"I think Johnny definitely sees how much money Chloe spends versus how much money she earns. And Johnny's current job is not going to sustain them both for any significant period of time."

She also suggested considering the Boston option, stating, "I really think that you should think through the Boston option a bit. I really would appreciate that very much if you could."

Stay tuned for more updates.