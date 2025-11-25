"Completely false" – 90 Day Fiancé:Happily Ever After? star Elizabeth Castravet shuts down reports claiming her father Chuck dies from cancer

Liz and Andrei from 90 Day Fiancé (Image via Instagram/@elizabethcastravet)

Elizabeth Castravet of 90 Day Fiancé:Happily Ever After? addressed recent reports claiming her father, Chuck Potthast, passed away due to cancer. In a post on her Instagram Stories, she wrote,

"UNTIL my family and I make an official statement regarding my dad, any articles or ‘reports’ circulating right now are completely FALSE."

Elizabeth’s statement clarified that no official information has been shared regarding the cause of Chuck’s death.

Earlier, on November 22, Elizabeth shared a family photo announcing that her father had passed away, without specifying the circumstances or cause.

90 Day Fiancé:Happily Ever After?'s Elizabeth addresses false reports linking her father Chuck Potthast’s death to cancer

Announcement of Chuck Potthast’s passing

On​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ November 22, Elizabeth Castravet revealed on Instagram that her father was no longer with us. She recounted that it took place after two weeks, when a "tragedy" had hit the Potthast family which ended with the death of Chuck Potthast.

Elizabeth, in her post, pointed out that the family was struggling to adapt and find their way through life without him. She moreover, underlined the importance of giving them space and time in their grief.

They chose not to disclose any information surrounding the demise of Chuck Potthast, such as the causes, any medical conditions or the circumstances.

After this announcement, a number of media sources have brought to the public that Chuck Potthast died after a glioblastoma battle, which is an aggressive brain cancer.

These articles mention that the late Potthast's correspondence with the public about his health, including an Instagram post on September 14, served as a source for the announcement of his ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌death.

In the post, he explained that his surgery, initially planned for three to four hours to repair hernias from previous "cancer" operations ended up taking longer after doctors discovered his stomach wall had completely collapsed and required additional repairs.

"Once they got in there, they seen that my stomach wall had completely collapsed, so they had to fix that, which they did," he added.

Elizabeth Castravet denies cancer reports

Elizabeth publicly rejected claims linking her father’s death to cancer. On her Instagram Stories, she addressed the circulation of "fake news," emphasizing that media outlets were publishing unverified reports about her father during a time of family grief and stating that such reporting was unacceptable.

The 90 Day Fiancé:Happily Ever After? star also requested the removal of the articles in question and warned that legal action could follow. Elizabeth emphasized,

"Imagine mourning the loss of your dad and then waking up to fake stories being made about him. No. [Expletive] not. We won’t stay quiet about this."

The denial specifically addresses reports claiming Chuck Potthast had glioblastoma or any cancer-related complications.

Elizabeth has consistently emphasized that the family will provide official information when ready, reinforcing that current online reports are unverified.

Lack of official cause of death information

As of the latest updates, no one from the family of Elizabeth Castravet, including Elizabeth herself has given any official statement specifying the reason for the death of Chuck Potthast.

The press that implies the main source of the death might be the previous health problems has not confirmed that his past surgeries and conditions have caused his demise.

Several times, Elizabeth has emphasized that those who are talking about the death of Chuck in their statements are the least informed people and their information is the farthest from the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌truth.

By publicly addressing these claims, the 90 Day Fiancé:Happily Ever After? star aims to prevent the spread of misinformation about her father.

Until the family issues an official announcement, reports linking Chuck Potthast’s death to cancer should be considered unconfirmed.

Elizabeth Castravet has emphasized the importance of respect for privacy and the need for accuracy in reporting and her social media posts continue to serve as the primary source of verified information regarding her father’s passing.

