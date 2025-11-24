90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Jasmine hints at serious relationship issues with Matt ahead of the Tell All Part 3

Jasmine and Matt from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 (Image via Instagram/@jasminepanama)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Jasmine Pineda confirmed she will “never marry” boyfriend Matt Branistareanu, ahead of the upcoming Tell All Part 3 episode of the series.

Jasmine, 39, shared the announcement on her Instagram Stories on November 23, 2025, noting that her decision is linked to undisclosed actions by Matt. The post read,

“Today at the tell all you’re gonna see the reason why I will never marry Matt and I don’t care how ‘good of a catch’ he is. After he did what he did … I might change my mind in 50 years.”

The couple shares an eight-month-old daughter, Matilda.

Jasmine Pineda reveals challenges in her relationship with Matt before 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All Part 3

Jasmine’s Instagram statements

Jasmine’s Instagram Stories contained several posts addressing her relationship.

She responded to a fan urging her to leave Matt by indicating she had no concerns, noting that his mother had a list of Romanian women waiting for him and that she was just there to have "fun."

In another post, she stated that her expectations of men were at "zero" and that she would accept whatever happened in the relationship.

She also shared a clip from an earlier episode of the show, where Matt said,

“No, no, I probably wouldn’t. Not at this moment, I would let some time pass to see if we’re actually compatible,” referring to whether he would marry Jasmine without having a child together.

A tearful selfie on her Instagram Stories included a message to her followers saying she is going to lose Matt, noting it would not be the first time she lost someone she considered the "love of her life," appearing ahead of the Tell All episode.

Instagram posts show different dynamics

Jasmine’s Instagram grid featured posts that showed contrasting moments in her relationship with Matt. On November 18, 2025, she shared images of Matt, describing her "obsession" with his blue eyes, and included the hashtag #heisyummy.

She also posted family photos celebrating Matilda’s eight-month milestone, including one showing her kissing Matt’s neck with the caption,

“Happy 8 months, Tildy 🩷. Daddy and mommy love you endlessly.”

Tell All teaser highlights conflicts

A teaser for the four-part Tell All series released by TLC in November 2025 shows Jasmine and Matt seated together during filming. In one scene, Jasmine asks Matt,

“Is there anything you want to say? You were having sex with her — yes or no?”

In a confessional interview, Matt told producers, “I just do some stupid ass s*** in life.” These clips indicate that the episode will cover personal and relational conflicts between the two.

Jasmine and Matt’s relationship

Jasmine and Matt first met at a gym in Michigan while she was married to her estranged husband, Gino Palazzolo. The show documented Gino agreeing to an open marriage arrangement with Jasmine.

In February 2025, Jasmine announced that she was pregnant with Matt’s child. During an April 2025 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort Tell-All, Gino stated that consenting to an open marriage had been a mistake.

Jasmine is also the mother of sons JC and Juance from a previous relationship.

Jasmine’s Instagram posts and statements suggest ongoing issues in her relationship with Matt. While she stated she will not marry him, she also shared photos and family moments showing closeness.

The Tell All Part 3 episode is expected to provide additional context regarding her statements and the couple’s relationship dynamics.

Stay tuned for more updates.