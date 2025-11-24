Who is Scotlynd “Scotty” Ryan from Baddies USA: Chapter 1? Age, Instagram, and more explored

Baddies USA star Scotlynd "Scotty" Ryan attends the Premiere Of The Zeus Network's "Baddies West" (Image via Getty)

Scotlynd “Scotty” Ryan is a recurring cast member of the Baddies franchise, now appearing in Baddies USA: Chapter 1. Born on February 16, 1997, she is 27 years old and originally from Charlotte, North Carolina.

Scotty first joined Baddies South as a mid-season addition and later became a regular cast member in multiple seasons, including Baddies West, East, Caribbean, Midwest, and Africa.

In the first episode of Baddies USA, she announced her pregnancy, confirming that Zeus Network founder Lemuel Plummer would be involved as the father.

Her Instagram handle is @scotlyndryan, where she shares updates with her followers.

Everything to know about Scotlynd “Scotty” Ryan of Baddies USA

Early background and appearances in the Baddies franchise

According to Baddies Fandom, Scotlynd Ryan first appeared in Baddies South as a mid-season cast addition. She was introduced by Natalie Nunn as a replacement for Christina Salgado.

During her initial appearance, she received a cold reception from some cast members, including Chrisean Rock.

Ryan returned for Baddies West as a main cast member from the start. During the season, she had on-screen conflicts with Razor and experienced a temporary fallout with Natalie Nunn after an altercation.

She also appeared as a judge during Baddies West Auditions and Baddies East Auditions.

In Baddies East, Ryan was involved in altercations with Ahna Mac and Tee, as well as conflicts with Natalie while filming in Jamaica. She later served as a judge for Baddies Caribbean Auditions.

During Baddies Caribbean, Ryan had a confrontation with Big Gretch over eviction, but primarily acted as a peacemaker for the season.

She continued as a judge in Baddies Midwest and Baddies Gone Wild Auditions, where she later clashed with Emma and Summer in Hawaii and at the reunion.

On Baddies Africa, she initially clashed with Natalie Nunn due to unresolved issues from Baddies Midwest and later had multiple altercations with Big Lex.

Career outside the Baddies

According to Baddies Fandom, Scotlynd Ryan is the founder and owner of Snatched LLC, a fitness brand focused on fitness products and workout programs.

She attended Leesville Road High School and later studied at Eastern Kentucky University. Ryan is Black and Dominican and stands 5’9” (175 cm).

Her dog is named Capri. She previously had a notable gap in her upper teeth, which was corrected before the Baddies East reunion. She is also recognized as the first Baddie to appear as a replacement.

Scotty’s announcement on Baddies USA: Chapter 1

In the first episode of Baddies USA: Chapter One, Ryan revealed that she was pregnant with Zeus Network founder Lemuel Plummer’s child. She told the cast,

"I have something to tell you, ladies. I'm pregnant."

She provided additional details, confirming the pregnancy was planned and that Plummer would be involved as a father. Ryan stated that her due date is April 15, close to Plummer’s birthday on April 10.

In her confessional, she explained, "I'm so nervous. I'm so, like, I'm happy, but I'm really happy that I got to tell these ladies because they are mothers. And they were very supportive and very sweet."

She added that she was "happy" and looking forward to meeting her baby. Ryan clarified the planned nature of the pregnancy, stating,

"This wasn't like this. We were trying. This wasn't a surprise. This was planned. Yeah, he’s amazing. I think you know that. Lemmy's going to be a great dad."

