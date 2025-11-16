Baddies USA: Chapter 1 - Everything we know so far about the upcoming season

Baddies USA: Chapter 1 (Image via Instagram/@thezeusnetwork)

The upcoming season of Baddies USA has generated attention following the release of a teaser by Zeus Network on November 2, 2025.

The network has not announced an official release date, though speculation suggests the eighth season may premiere in late 2025 or early 2026.

The cast confirmed for the new season includes Chrisean Rock, Sukihana, Tommie Lee, and Mariah Lynn.

The Baddies franchise, which has produced multiple international spinoffs, continues to expand its presence on the Zeus platform.

Chapter 1 is set to feature the full cast from the first season, along with new additions.

The teaser and casting information have provided the first concrete details about the upcoming season’s content and participants.

Key details on the upcoming season of Baddies USA: Chapter 1

Release schedule and teaser information

Zeus Network released the official teaser for the upcoming season of Baddies USA on YouTube.

The video did not provide a specific premiere date. Industry observers note the series has previously followed an annual release cycle.

The show’s eighth season is expected to align with previous scheduling patterns, potentially appearing toward the end of 2025 or in the early months of 2026.

No official episode count or runtime for the new season has been confirmed at this time.

The network has maintained limited public information regarding production timelines and episode details.

Promotional activities tied to the teaser have included social media posts and interactions with fans, indicating ongoing engagement from the platform and production team.

Cast and key participants

The announced cast for Baddies USA: Chapter 1 includes Rollie, Scotty W. The Body, Tommie Lee, Chrisean Rock, Ahna Mac, Diamond TheBody, Sukihana, Biggie, Tesehki, Mariah Lynn, and Sapphire. Additional cast members include Big Lex Not Da Lil One, Badd Dolly, Summer Non Other, Tinkaabellaaa, Fania, Tavii Babii, Kold Killa, Nunu, Smiley, and Big Gretch.

DJ Skyhighbaby has been confirmed as the official DJ for the season.

Previous contributors such as Chrisean Rock have shared public statements regarding their involvement with the series, including messages exchanged with Zeus Network CEO Lemuel Plummer that were made public in October 2025.

These exchanges detailed Rock’s decision to step back from the network and highlighted Plummer’s responses addressing contractual and professional matters.

Events and promotional activities

Zeus Network President Lemuel Plummer announced a Baddies USA event in Atlanta featuring Natalie Nunn, CEO and co-executive producer of the franchise, alongside the full cast from the first season.

The event is scheduled at Domaine Atlanta, with doors opening at 9 pm local time. Suggested hosts include Tanisha Thomas and Ray J.

Proposed activities include a “Glow-Up Gauntlet” fashion challenge and a “Lie Detector Luncheon.”

The announcement has generated engagement on social media platforms, with fans responding to casting questions and participating in discussions about potential tour stops.

The Atlanta event coincides with broader promotional efforts for the series and the franchise.

Franchise background

The Baddies franchise has expanded internationally, producing spin-offs such as Baddies Africa.

Natalie Nunn, the franchise’s creator, has publicly discussed her business ventures related to the series, including a reported $2 million collection of designer handbags and other assets.

The series continues to be produced and distributed under Zeus Network.

Chapter 1 of Baddies USA is expected to follow the franchise’s established format, featuring cast interactions, events, and challenges consistent with previous seasons.

No additional production or distribution details have been released as of November 2025.

Stay tuned for more updates.