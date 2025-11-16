Ashley Darby admits regret over comments following Wendy Osefo’s arrest on The Real Housewives of Potomac

Ashley Darby (Image via Getty)

Ashley Darby is walking back on the remarks she made immediately after Wendy Osefo’s arrest, as she now regrets how quickly — and sharply — she reacted.

The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member spoke up at BravoCon 2025, since she admitted her remarks after Wendy and Eddie Osefo's legal trouble might have been a “little shady”.

With Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Potomac rolling on, Darby acting differently now stands out as the newest twist in a plot that's been taking up most of the group talks - on and off the set.

The Real Housewives of Potomac: Ashley Darby speaks out at BravoCon

According to US Weekly, on November 14, while on the BravoCon red carpet, Darby said,



"I was maybe a little shady. I kind of take it back a little bit. I hit a little too hard, a little too fast. I can acknowledge that, but I am worried about her, and I hope she’s OK, honestly."



Her comments came after reports surfaced about a grand jury charging Wendy Osefo and her spouse, Eddie, back in October - facing counts like faking insurance claims, plotting to defraud insurers, and giving false information to an officer.

A spokesperson for the couple had said,



"The Osefos, alongside their legal team, look forward to their day in court."



The Real Housewives of Potomac audience was quick to revisit Darby’s reaction when the arrests first made headlines.

Hours after the news broke, Darby performed at Mr. Henry’s in Washington, D.C., where she addressed the situation from the stage.

Darby said to the crowd on October 10,



"We’re making melodies, not felonies, if you know what I mean. I’m just throwing it out there. In case there’s some confusion, that’s what we’re doing around here. That’s all I’m doing here. Just making melodies. This ain’t news to us. This just news to y’all."



The clip circulated heavily among The Real Housewives of Potomac viewers, sparking debate about whether Darby had crossed a line — a sentiment she later acknowledged.

During the "Potomac Takes Vegas" cast panel presented by Hilton at BravoCon, Darby issued a public apology directly to Wendy.



"I can admit that I was maybe a little hot in the pants about what I said about Wendy," she said in front of the audience. "When I thought about it later, it wasn’t the time or the place. Honestly, I said it light-heartedly, but I realize that this is in no way a light-hearted situation for Wendy, so I do want to say I’m sorry for how hot I came for Wendy, and I mean it."



According to Darby, she attempted to speak with Wendy backstage, but said,



"You didn’t wanna talk to me, so I receive that. I’m simply saying what I need to say, and I mean it. You can either take it or not."



Wendy replied,



"Well, I will not. Thank you, God."



The moment sparked chatter across the Potomac fanbase, as fans pointed out how Darby and Osefo still hadn't cleared the air - despite sitting on a panel meant to highlight teamwork.

Wendy responds publicly and updates The Real Housewives of Potomac fans

Wendy Osefo spoke up at the event, letting followers know how much she valued their kind words after the news about the charges against her was out.



"I read your messages. I can’t respond to everyone, but your love and support means the world to me," she said. "You know, it’s an unfortunate situation, and right now I can’t say too much, but I will say when the time is right, I will share my story with everyone, and for now they’re just allegations, so we will continue to push forward."



Osefo said Stacey Rusch, then Monique Samuels, were the first cast members to back her— a detail that immediately fueled speculation within The Real Housewives of Potomac community about current alliances.

Darby later revealed that she learned about Wendy’s arrest while delivering PTA lunches at her child’s school:



"Someone sent it to me, and I was like, ‘Why are you sending me this foolishness?’"



She recalled, adding that she had seen Wendy only days earlier:



"So once more news came out, it was shocking and jarring."



With the Osefos publicly maintaining their innocence and preparing for court, the storyline is expected to remain a major thread through upcoming episodes.

Darby, trying to explain what she said, might shift how the group handles legal problems as they happen - yet it could just stir more confusion instead.

Stay tuned for more updates.