Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown confirms housing setup on the family’s new North Carolina farm

Janelle Brown of Sister Wives (Image via Getty)

Janelle Brown is clarifying how living arrangements will work on the family’s newly developed North Carolina property, confirming in a recent update that she and her daughter Madison Brush will not be sharing a single home, but will instead live in two separate houses on the same land.

The Sister Wives star addressed the questions directly in a November 12 Instagram Reel, telling viewers,



“People have asked us about the houses. Here is a door-to-door look.”



Sister Wives: Janelle shares a full view of the property setup







The update is the latest in a series of construction progress posts that Janelle Brown has shared with Sister Wives fans since purchasing the 156-acre North Carolina property.

The land, which she co-owns with Madison and son-in-law Caleb Brush, is being developed into multiple dwellings — a shift from the living arrangements shown for years on Sister Wives.

In her new Reel, set to Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Sweet Home Alabama,” Janelle pans across the large stretch of land, beginning with a side view of one unfinished home.

As she moves the camera, fans can see a second house through a line of trees, confirming that the two structures face one another from a distance.

Madison later shared the same footage on her own Instagram Stories, joking about the distance between the two homes. She wrote,



“Ok, I am not great at distances. Not 300 yards… maybe 100 door to door. I am sure someone will correct me.”



The update immediately drew reactions from Sister Wives viewers who have been following the construction since 2024.

Comments on Janelle’s Reel included messages like,



“Omg the grandbabies are going to love that,” and “Janelle gets to sit on the porch & watch her grands! She deserves it.”



Building a new life after Sister Wives

Janelle Brown’s housing update arrives almost two years after her separation from Kody Brown, the patriarch of Sister Wives.

During their marriage, the pair welcomed six children — Logan, Madison, Hunter, Gabriel, Savannah, and Garrison.

Their son, Garrison, died by suicide on March 5, 2025, at age 25, a tragedy that Janelle later described as a period of overwhelming grief and transition.

The shift to North Carolina seems tied to Janelle slowly reshaping her life after the polygamous relationship shown for about 15 seasons on Sister Wives.

In December 2024, she first shared footage of the completely undeveloped land in a Reel set to John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”

At the time, she wrote,



“Finally putting down some permanent roots. Doesn’t look like much yet, but it will. I like the wild feel that it has now, and we are planning for many acres to stay that way for the benefit of the wildlife.”



Her latest update shows major progress — both on the structures and in her personal journey.

Expanding Taeda Farms and documenting the transition















Since purchasing the property, Janelle has consistently documented her ongoing construction and her new role in Taeda Farms, the family business she launched with Madison and Caleb.

The project is a central part of her post-Sister Wives chapter and frequently features in her social media updates.

In a November 5 post addressing the construction of a two-story home, Janelle described the process as emotionally layered. She wrote,



“Building a house while building a whole new life at the same time? Not for the faint of heart.”



Taeda Farms is positioned as both a business venture and a lifestyle shift toward sustainability and long-term family grounding.

When she publicly announced the project on September 22, Janelle wrote,



“I am beyond excited to finally share our passion project with you—TAEDA FARMS! We’d love to invite you to come along on this wild, messy, and beautiful journey as we build Taeda Farms from the ground up.”



She added that the process is “not always glamorous” and involves “plenty of sweat, dirt, and learning along the way.”

What this means for Sister Wives viewers

While Sister Wives continues to follow the family through its major transitions, Janelle’s housing update offers one of the clearest looks yet at what her life will look like moving forward.

Fans of the series have often questioned where each wife would settle after leaving the plural marriage structure.

Janelle’s clarification now confirms a future grounded in family, proximity, and independence.

Her decision to maintain a separate home from Madison — but still live door-to-door — reflects a structure that differs significantly from the shared-property model long shown on Sister Wives.

The North Carolina land marks one of the first times viewers have watched a member of the Brown family establish long-term roots away from the main family hub.

While Janelle keeps working on her house, growing Taeda Farms, and also posting updates online, her story still connects deeply with Sister Wives - despite moving into a fresh chapter now.

Stay tuned for more updates.