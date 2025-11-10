Sister Wives season 20 episode 7: Christine and David face their biggest disagreement while Kody and Robyn hit the dance floor

Sister Wives star Kody Brown (Image via Getty)

Sister Wives season 20 episode 7 premiered on November 9, 2025, and saw the biggest heated disagreement between Christine Brown and her husband, David Wooley, off-camera; however, they hug it out afterwards, stating that they loved disagreeing with each other.

Kody agreed to take dance lessons with Robyn, who has a problem with dancing beside Kody.

Meanwhile, Mari goes through her wedding stuff, getting nostalgic, and then packs it all, keeping it in a room and locking it, leaving it behind.

Janelle is discussing her children's love life in North Carolina and later gets emotional, addressing that Kody still does not know about their daughter Maddie getting pregnant.

What happened in the season 20, episode 7 of Sister Wives on TLC

Sister Wives' latest episode started with Christine Brown and her husband, David Woolley, opening up about their first major disagreement since getting married, with Christine admitting,

David stated:

"We had a nice discussion this morning" to which Christine says: "well, I don’t know if ‘nice’ is what you would call it,” while David playfully countered, “I think it was awesome.”

The couple revealed that their fight was based on Christine’s son, Paedon, and how he often expresses emotions through movie quotes. Christine explained,

"When I have a deep discussion with him, he has to bring up a movie quote to represent him,” While David disagreed, saying, “You need to come from your heart so that way it’s meaningful.”

The two then used the moment to better understand each other as David emphasized that he never wants to punish Christine for expressing her feelings, recalling his frustration with people who shut you down and basically punish you for your thoughts.

Their discussion even got deeper when David reflected on his experience with plural marriages, as he said he has been around hundreds of them, where he saw men in polygamy use it to control women, as he further explained:

"If you're not obeying me, I'm punish you and I'm going to go to the other one. And then was like, sure, I'll take you right in. And that's what polygamy does is control women. And it's not a right thing to do."

Lastly, the couple ended their conversation on a loving note by hugging it out, as Christine said she is glad that they disagree sometimes, while David said he loved it, and Christine responded, Love you, too.

Kody and Robyn take dancing classes

Kody and Robyn decided to add a little fun to their routine by taking dance lessons together in the latest Sister Wives episode.

Kody, in a typical manner, delivered a dramatic line:

"We’re going to go dancing, and you will not be my accessory, you will be my partner."

Robyn laughed, admitting that dancing with Kody had never been her favorite activity, jokingly explaining that as he dances with her like she is the pole and he is dancing around her like she is his accessory.

While Kody said in a confessional:

"You're asking if I could be tamed. Well, I am a monogamist now, so maybe I can be tamed. And again, there's always a wild man in here."

At the dance studio, Robyn explained that Kody often gets lost in his own world when the music starts, stating that he has his own dance called the pump dance, as she described his wild movements.

However, Kody brushed it off, saying that Robyn complains too much.

Meri revisits her wedding memories

Meri Brown took a walk down memory lane as she sorted through boxes of her wedding things. She revealed:

"Today, I have my boxes of my wedding stuff. I’m going to go through it and it’s going to be a little bit weird."

Among the items was her handmade wedding dress, which held sentimental value not because of her marriage to Kody, but because her grandmother helped make it, as she clarified:

"The dress is sentimental to me because my grandma helped me make it… not because of the marriage.

Eventually, she went through some love letters written by Kody, one of which read, “I love you tons and gobs. Your mate for life and eternity, Kody Brown.”

Meri’s tone turned bittersweet as she reflected on the past, saying,

"This box is literally just the very beginning. He has written me so many notes and letters over the years. So for him to come back and say, "Oh, I never loved you."

Meri finally decided to pack all the items and lock them inside a room to let go of her past despite the emotions, leaving behind all the memories of her three-decade marriage.

Janelle spends some quality time with her kids

Over in North Carolina, Janelle discussed her children's love lives, getting some surprising updates. Her sons revealed they both have girlfriends, one joking that he met his partner after sliding into her DMs.

Janelle laughed, calling it a modern love story, but her mood shifted when one son revealed plans to move to Chicago to live with his girlfriend. “

"You’re moving in? When were you going to tell me?” she asked, half amused and half stunned.

The conversation then turned emotional when Janelle mentioned that her daughter, Maddie, is pregnant again, but the only person who does not know about it is Kody, as Maddie didn't tell him and has not even spoken to him in years.

"Maddie doesn’t really even tell him that she’s pregnant,” Janelle said softly. “They haven’t spoken for a long time… probably two or three years,” she said, getting tears in her eyes.

Stay tuned for more updates.