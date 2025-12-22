"A lot of grenades thrown" - Sister Wives' Kody Brown acknowledges Meri’s hard boundaries as he attempts one final apology

Sister Wives' Kody Brown attends the Fox's "Special Forces" Red Carpet at the Fox Studio Lot on September 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California (Image via Getty)

In the latest episode of Sister Wives, Season 20 Episode 13, Kody Brown addressed the ongoing dynamics with his ex-wife Meri Brown as he prepared to issue one final apology. During a confessional, Kody noted,

"There was a lot of constant accusation. You know, accusation, accusation, accusation, accusation. There's a lot of grenades being thrown. I mean, a divorce is a battle if you're not smart, and we weren't smart."

He highlighted the tension during their separation. The episode documents Kody’s approach to apologizing and Meri’s response, reflecting her establishment of hard boundaries.

Kody expressed his intent to reconcile while maintaining neutral communication with Meri.

Kody’s approach to apologizing

Kody explained his reasons for seeking reconciliation, stating that before he attempts to navigate family healing, he has one final apology to make and needs to meet with Mary. He described the situation as potentially going "bad" very quickly and outlined a strategy to avoid escalation, accepting any negative reactions and intending to persevere until he can reach her and be heard.

He emphasized a deliberate approach, focusing on not provoking further conflict. In a confessional, Kody discussed past interactions with Meri, saying,

"To be honest with you, I feel like Mary probably has more potentially more bitterness about it. Like her and I, when I helped her move, me and Nathan helped her move. And it was a great experience. She was in great spirits, good mood, everything like that.

Kody reflected on past interactions with Meri, explaining that after initially agreeing to be "cool" with each other, her attitude changed several months later.

Kody Brown’s final apology and Meri Brown’s established boundaries on Sister Wives

Meri’s boundaries and response

Meri clarified her perspective in a confessional, stating,

"So Kody seems to be really confused about why I'm acting different. And the reason why I'm acting different is because I need to draw hard boundaries and not let him walk all over me. I'm going to defend myself. And yeah, I'm going to get a little bit snarky about it too."

She expressed the necessity of maintaining personal boundaries while engaging with Kody.

Further explaining her position, Meri described that a few months after she moved to Parowan, she ran into Kody in Flagstaff and asked if they could just be "good" as a divorced couple without needing to prove who was right or wrong.

She explained that although Kody initially agreed, over time, the interactions did not follow that agreement.

Meri stated that she felt Kody was going on the attack toward her, and she would respond in kind if he targeted her or her best friend.

Family context and communication

The episode also covered conversations among family members regarding Kody and Meri.

Kody explained that a discussion with Janelle involved a potential backdoor deal, but he indicated that Robin prevented him from fully pursuing it.

He noted that Janelle might not have been "serious" about the arrangement, and as a result, Mary did not need to be informed about the conversation.

Speaking to her friends, Amber and Jenn, Meri emphasized her approach to handling Kody's presence, saying,

"Yeah. I've tried that. I'm going to tell him, well, I don't trust you because I've said that. I said multiple times, I'm not going to engage in, you know, let's just be jerks to each other. Maybe he thinks this is jerks to each other when I laugh about him and talk about him."

Stay tuned for more updates.