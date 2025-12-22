Natalie Nunn leads a chain ceremony amid cast confusion in the latest episode of Baddies USA

Natalie Nunn from Baddies USA



Baddies USA aired episode 5 on December 21, 2025, continuing the season as cast members navigated unresolved conflicts while preparing for tour-related events. The episode followed the group through rehearsals, travel, and organized gatherings, with leadership decisions and interpersonal issues shaping much of the runtime.

A central moment in the episode involved a chain ceremony led by Natalie Nunn. The event, meant to recognize cast members, became a source of confusion after unclear messaging during the distribution process. Reactions from the cast highlighted ongoing questions about roles, inclusion, and status within the group.

Alongside the chain ceremony, episode 5 documented continued disputes involving several cast members, including Summer, DJ Sky, and others. Conversations addressed prior physical altercations, expectations of loyalty, and disagreements over social media activity. Security appeared in multiple scenes as tensions escalated.

The episode did not provide closure to most of the situations shown. Instead, it presented ongoing conflicts and set the stage for further developments as the season moved forward.

Chain ceremony and cast reactions in Baddies USA

The chain ceremony in episode 5 of Baddies USA was led by Natalie Nunn and took place during a group gathering. As Natalie distributed chains, she stated “last but not least,” which led several cast members to believe the ceremony had concluded.

After the statement, one cast member did not receive a chain and left the room.

DJ Sky exited the space following the announcement, appearing to assume that she had been excluded. Natalie later called her back and clarified that another chain was intended to be given. After DJ Sky returned, Natalie presented her with a chain and addressed the situation in front of the group.

During the exchange, Natalie stated,



“If you didn’t get a chain, it doesn’t matter,” while explaining her position.



The comment prompted mixed reactions from the cast, with some remaining silent and others visibly reacting to the confusion.

The moment highlighted uncertainty around how recognition is handled within the group and how communication during group events affects cast dynamics. Although the situation was addressed on camera, the exchange did not lead to a broader discussion among the cast about expectations or roles. The ceremony concluded, but the tension carried into later scenes.

Ongoing conflicts following the ceremony in Baddies USA

Following the chain ceremony, episode 5 continued to show disagreements among cast members in different settings. DJ Sky later became involved in a separate conflict related to social media interactions.

Another cast member accused her of supporting a post that was viewed as disrespectful. DJ Sky denied having negative intent and attempted to explain her actions during a heated exchange.

While responding to the accusation, DJ Sky stated, “I swear on my daughter’s life,” as she emphasized that she did not mean harm. The discussion escalated, with raised voices and physical movement drawing the attention of others nearby. Security intervened before the situation became physical.

Elsewhere in the episode, other cast members revisited earlier disputes, including arguments connected to physical altercations and expectations around loyalty during fights. Some cast members referenced prior requests not to intervene, while others questioned how those decisions were later interpreted.

The episode ended with several conflicts unresolved. Conversations paused without agreement, and tensions remained present across the group. Episode 5 closed with indications that the issues surrounding recognition, communication, and trust would continue to play a role in upcoming episodes.

