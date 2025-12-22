"Those kids don't need to hear that:" The Real Housewives of Potomac star Wendy and her mother get into a disagreement about her father

The Real Housewives of Potomac stars Edward Osefo and Dr. Wendy Osefo attend Welcome to Washington: hosted by VERSUS, Rina Shah & Volcan X.A Tequila at Heist on April 28, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for VERSUS)

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 10 episode 12, released on Sunday, December 21, 2025, on Bravo, saw Wendy invite her mom, Susan, and sister Ivy to show off the newly renovated house.

The light, casual visit quickly turned into one of the most emotionally charged scenes of the season, opening old wounds with Susan’s resentment toward Wendy’s father resurfacing.

The house was beautiful, the mood was calm, and Susan even seemed impressed until Wendy mentioned that she had spoken to her father, which changed the whole atmosphere.

Wendy immediately became uncomfortable with how her mom spoke about him, especially with her children nearby, and she did not want her children to hear such negativity towards her father, as she tells her kids to go upstairs and then notes:

The person that she is speaking of is also those kids' grandfather. Those kids don't need to hear that.

Here's what happened in the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac season 10

The visit starts calmly in The Real Housewives of Potomac's ​​​​​​latest episode. Wendy explains why she wanted everyone together, saying,

“Last time you guys were here, we talked a little bit about dad, and we talked about my relationship with him."

She then drops the bombshell:

“I just want to let you know I called Dad. And I’m really happy I did. He was very warm, very apologetic, and very optimistic about the future. So it was a great conversation. I’m really happy I called.”

Susan’s facial expression changed instantly, while Ivy was immediate and guarded with her response, saying, “As long as you feel good about it. I just don’t want you to get your hopes up.”

Susan further adds a warning, “Because he’s notorious for being a disappointment. Don’t put him on a pedestal that he’s going to be that dad. Because he’s just not.”

The phrase 'giving birth' really triggered Susan as the tone of the whole atmosphere turned sharply. Susan declares,

“Yes, he gave birth to you, but he is not like gonna be that fatherly… I gave birth to her. Correct. I was the one in labor, in pain. He was just a freaking sperm donor.”

That crosses a line for Wendy, who felt uncomfortable hearing her mother calling her father, "a sperm donor."

“Well, y’all were married, so I don’t think it’s fair,” Wendy says firmly. “I don’t think it’s fair for you to say he was a sperm donor.”

Susan fires back, explaining why she feels justified, adding, “He did not help me or take care of you guys or even turn back to see how anybody is doing.”

As the conversation heats up, Wendy becomes aware that her kids are nearby. Trying to protect them, she asks, “Can you give me one second?” and tells her son, “Kruz, take Kamrynn upstairs.”

Susan does not appreciate being interrupted. “Don’t do that to me,” she snaps. Wendy holds her ground, saying, “You can talk to me, but I’m going to protect them.”

Wendy, adding a finger while talking to her mother, adds fuel to the fire. Susan accuses Wendy of disrespect, saying,

“That’s disrespectful. I gave birth to you. You can do that to your child, not me. I’m already pissed off, so don’t piss me more off.”

Wendy then explains the deeper issue in a confessional,

“The feeling is still very deep for my mom. To have carried that weight for 40-something years by yourself, I’m sure she has a lot of resentment towards my dad. But don’t give to me the energy that my dad deserves."

She then tells her sister, Ivy, justifying her actions, saying that "the person that she is speaking of is also those kids’ grandfather." Ivy, however, tries to explain that although she is right in her reasoning, putting her hand to Susan's face while talking was very off, further adding:

“It’s just funny to me how all of a sudden, we’re now protecting the image of their grandfather,” she says, before Susan jumps in, adding her frustration and resentment, getting emotional and hurt,

“Grandfather, who has not seen their grandchildren. For the first time, they flew across the world to go see this guy, and he never showed up.”

Wendy snaps back, accusing her mother of theatrics: “Now you’re crying, and you’re doing too much because you want to have your moment. And that, to me, I’m not doing that.”

The argument devolves into overlapping voices, with Ivy stepping in, tempers flaring, and Susan shouting, “Get lost!” and “Don’t insult me. I’m your mom!”

Eddie eventually comes in to calm things down, saying he’s there because “the voices are getting elevated” and he wants “to calm the waters.”

Susan and Ivy leave the house in anger and tears, and Wendy is left behind with Eddie, emotionally hurt, crying in the kitchen, where she admits she wanted to mend her relationship with her father because she is always by herself while her mother and sister have always been together.

Stay tuned for more updates.