Has Thiemo Rusch moved back in? The Real Housewives of Potomac's Stacey sets the record straight

Stacey from The Real Housewives of Potomac (Image via Instagram/@msstaceyrusch)

The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Stacey Rusch has finally set the record straight on her living situation with her ex-husband, Thiemo Rusch, as they navigate being “in the final stages” of making amends and getting back together.

In a segment of The Real Housewives of Potomac After Show, aired on December 21, 2025, Stacey revealed that Thiemo had been “trying to get back in the house,” meaning that he spent a significant part of his time in her home, but had yet to move back in fully.

However, she could not say for certain if they had come to an official decision about potential cohabitation.

Stacey added that, for the moment, she was satisfied with how things were, as they could acknowledge that they loved and cared for each other, and prioritized the family before everything else.

While she was happy with the pace at which she was reconciling with Thiemo and making everything around it work, her castmates remained skeptical about her relationship with him, which bothered her.

According to Stacey, there was no logic behind the scrutiny she faced from her co-stars, as she believed that the love she had for Thiemo and he had for her was a sufficient explanation.

Has The Real Housewives of Potomac star Stacey informed her daughter, Arabella, about her relationship status with Thiemo?







Despite spending most of their time together and rekindling their relationship, Stacey has kept the development in her personal life a secret from her 9-year-old daughter, Arabella.

When, during the After Show, a producer asked Stacey if she had told Arabella about her situation with Thiemo, she said:



“We aren’t gonna tell Bella anything anytime soon. We just told her we were getting a divorce. We cried. We sat with her and cried and talked about our divorce and what that meant for our family.”



The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member added that she was not going to deliver the shocking news of Thiemo’s re-entry into her life just six months after telling her about the divorce.

Stacey reiterated that she would never put Arabella through such a confusing and traumatic situation.

She added that she would update Arabella about the news only after things with Thiemo were official and settled.

However, with them still in the transition period, all Stacey wanted to do was let her daughter know that she was loved and supported by both her parents.



“We are going to find our way back to one another,” she added.



In the December 21 episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Stacey and Thiemo both agreed that their daughter was their top priority, and now that Thiemo had begun spending a significant period of time at home, Arabella felt overjoyed.



“I don’t know that Bella has had this, like, big reaction to Thiemo being back home. Because we’ve spent so much time together, it’s almost like he never left/ Bella’s happy, and that’s all that matters,” Stacey expressed.



The episode also saw Thiemo and Stacey reflecting on their relationship as they agreed that all they needed to work things out with each other was “real love,” confident they still had that going.

While speaking to the cameras, Stacey further expressed her honest opinions about her situation with Thiemo, admitting that things had begun to feel normal now that Thiemo spent most of his time with her.

Despite being divorced, she stated that their dynamic felt “natural” and “right.”

Stay tuned for more updates.