“They were saying you were evicted, girl“: Wendy calls Angel out at the kids event

The Real Housewives of Potomac (Image via Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 10 episode 11 has finally been released on Bravo TV. As the ladies gather around for the event organised by Wendy and Gizelle, they all talk about Angel Massie’s sudden decision to move to Colorado.

However, while the other ladies were a bit sceptical about Angel’s explanation for moving to Colorado, Wendy did not hold back and soon said,

“They were saying you were evicted, girl. I’m not going to dance around it. The people are saying you were evicted.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac alum Angel Massie opens up about moving to Colorado

After all the ladies looked for Angel, who was running late for the event, one of them decided to call Angel. However, it seems like Gizelle did not appreciate the tone. Gizelle later said in the confessional clip,

“First of all you're running two hours late. Like why would you even say that? Get there when we get there. Actually turn around and go home, oh! I forgot you don’t have one.”

After Angel arrived, the ladies asked about her decision to move to Colorado. Angel said,

“We had a short-term lease for this property originally. We are used to moving, we are an NFL family. We're gonna get back to Colorado and get our stuff and pack up and we're gonna be back and forth until we find a house that we want. I don’t know what happened to be honest.”

Angel Massie had earlier explained to a producer that given how the ladies have made so many different overtures about not getting to know her while addressing the rumours about her being "so closed off", she came up with an interesting idea, as she revealed,

"Since we need to go back to Colorado — inviting them to my happy place and space is a way for them to get to know me a little bit more."

Gizelle makes a shocking revelation about Angel Massie

Gizelle made a big revelation to her fellow cast members, Ashley and Wendy, while later talking about it in the confessional clip.

“Angel you’ve been evicted. Didn’t you tell us you were top tier WAG? This is not top-tier WAG.”

Wendy went on to weigh in on the conversation as she claimed that “a realtor friend told her Angel wanted a house that looked like $50,000 a month but actually cost closer to $2,000.” Wendy further said,

“She wanted to have this lavish lifestyle presented but she said she wants to pay a certain amount.”

However, Angel Massie had opened up about her moving situation earlier, as she said in a confessional clip,

“Long story short, we got the rental so that, obviously, we could be in Maryland while we're looking for our Maryland home," Angel explained in a confessional. "The homeowners thought that we were going to be gone for a certain period of time, and there was a miscommunication on dates. It's as simple as that. That's why we're trying to find a house to buy, so we don't have to encounter that situation again."

Stay tuned for more updates.