How long was Anthony Geary on 'General Hospital'? Luke Spencer actor and daytime TV icon dies at 78

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JUNE 23: Actor Anthony Geary accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actor onstage at the 39th Annual Daytime Entertainment Emmy Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 23, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Anthony Geary, of General Hospital fame, has died aged 78. The American actor was on the long-running soap opera for nearly 40 years, from his debut as Luke Spencer in 1978 till his retirement in 2015. He appeared in almost 2,000 episodes. He and Genie Francis’s Laura became one of the most popular couples in daytime television. Over 30 million people viewed their 1981 wedding, and it has made history as the most-watched soap opera episode.

Geary died on December 14, 2025, in Amsterdam following complications from a scheduled surgery. His husband of six years, Claudio Gama, has described his death as shocking:

“It was a shock for me and our families and our friends. For more than 30 years, Tony has been my friend, my companion, my husband.”

More details about Anthony Geary

Anthony Geary, born Tony Geary, grew up in Coalville, Utah and was cast during his sophomore year in the play The Subject Was Roses.

His early roles included guest appearances in series All in the Family, The Streets of Francisco, Room 222, The Partridge Family, Starsky & Hutch and The Young and the Restless.



He joined General Hospital in 1978 for a role that was supposed to last only 14 weeks. He ended up spending decades with the franchise.

Frank Valentini, General Hospital’s executive producer, mourned the late actor in a statement to PEOPLE on December 15, 2025:

"The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken. Tony was a brilliant actor and set the bar that we continue to strive for. His legacy, and that of Luke Spencer's, will live on through the generations of GH cast members who have followed in his footsteps. We send our sincerest sympathies to his husband, Claudio, family, and friends. May he rest in peace.”

ABC Entertainment, owner and primary broadcaster of General Hospital, described Geary in another statement as an actor who "helped define General Hospital and daytime television."

Geary is survived by his husband, Claudio Gama, his sisters, Dean Geary and Jan Steele and nephews, Brendan Steele and Dax Geary.

