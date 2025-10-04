General Hospital weekly update (September 29 to October 3, 2025): Monica’s Sister, Nathan’s Return, and Ric’s Dangerous Struggles

General Hospital © ABC

General Hospital episodes from September 29 to October 3, 2025, featured intense moments of tension and familial drama. There were shocking revelations and the return of characters who caused new problems during the week. Because of Major League Baseball, the soap opera fans had a shorter week. But the show kept giving us exciting twists and complicated relationships between its famous characters.

The show General Hospital is about the people who live in Port Charles and their relationships, struggles for power, and personal problems. The show mixes romance, betrayal, and medical drama. In the most recent episodes, things were tense as characters dealt with changing alliances and found out secrets that could have revealed the truth about their lives.

There were a lot of shocking things that happened this week, like Tracy's harsh welcome of a strange woman, Ric's ongoing hostage situation, and Nathan's return. Michael's alibi was questioned, and Alexis was in danger of losing her life when Ric took matters into his own hands. The drama played out in a way that was very much like General Hospital, with a lot of characters dealing with their past choices and complicated relationships.

General Hospital: Everything that happened in the episode from September 29 to October 3, 2025

Tracy Confronts Monica’s Alleged Sister, Ronnie

In the Quartermaine crypt, Tracy Quartermaine met Ronnie Bard, a week-high moment. Ronnie claimed to be Monica's estranged younger sister and came to mourn her. However, Tracy immediately suspected Ronnie's motives. She doubted her story and Ronnie's reconciliation with Monica. Tracy refused to believe Ronnie's promises and ordered her to leave, leaving the question of his true intentions.

Michael’s Alibi Comes Under Fire

Michael Corinthos created suspicion when he introduced Jacinda, his new acquaintance, to his family as a “new friend.” But his sister Kristina quickly recognized Jacinda as Drew's escort the night he was shot. Michael's alibi was threatened by this revelation. Michael claimed the meeting was staged to support his alibi, but Jacinda and Kristina were skeptical, raising questions about Michael's involvement in the shooting and whether he was hiding more.

Ric’s Struggle to Escape Ava and Alexis

Ric Lansing's captivity by Ava and Alexis changed dramatically. Ava drugged Ric to knock him out while Alexis took charge. Ric spit out the pill and struggled to escape his captors. He became more desperate as Ric planned his escape, especially after Alexis had to make a phone call that could have revealed his presence. His confrontation with Alexis heightened tension.

Nathan’s Return Stuns His Family

Nathan's unexpected return shocked his family after years of presumed death. His return raised many questions, especially for Britt and Obrecht, who were conflicted. Obrecht was emotional when Nathan saw his mother, but Britt was cautious. Nathan's cryptic behavior, unsettling smirk, and apparent knowledge unnerved others. Nathan's sudden return exacerbated his family's already strained relationship.

Anna Discovers Crucial Evidence in Drew’s Shooting

The Drew shooting investigation changed when Anna Devane found evidence of Edward Quartermaine's gun. The ballistics report confirmed that the Quartermaine estate-registered weapon fired the bullet. Anna and her team quickly realized that this discovery could implicate the Quartermaine family in the shooting. This clue complicated the investigation, placing Michael and Carly under suspicion. Anna planned to search the Quartermaine mansion for more evidence, furthering her search for answers.

General Hospital fans can watch these events on ABC's website or app. These episodes are also available on Hulu for on-demand viewing of Port Charles' latest events.