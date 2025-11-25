General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (November 25 to December 5, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Brook Lynn, Michael and Chase from General Hospital [Custom cover edited by Primetimer. Original Images © ABC]

A sinister turn of events poses threat for townspeople on General Hospital’s upcoming storyline. While the mob clash threatens to take more victims, the interpersonal revenges may add to the chaos. The episodes from November 25 to December 5, 2025, will likely challenge the wits of all Port Charles residents. Incidentally, episodes for November 27 and 28, 2025, will be pre-empted for Thanksgiving and sports coverage.

A quick look at the past few episodes on General Hospital shows the town in jeopardy as Dalton caught Rocco invading his lab. While Charlotte and Danny stayed hidden, Dalton hauled Rocco to the police station and charged him for unlawful entry and destroying property. The young Falconeri landed in juvenile lockup as his collaborators came forward to support him.

Meanwhile, Dalton arrived at Sidwell’s place to inform him about his deeds and the mobster shot him dead in front of Britt. Later, Sidwell arranged to plant the dead body in Mayor Laura’s car trunk. A shocked Laura called Sonny who helped dispose of the body and clean her vehicle. With Dalton missing, the police must look out for the professor while toning down the charges against the teenager on the long-running ABC daily soap.

General Hospital: Drew’s proposal and Michael’s wrath

After causing enough mayhem across town, cutthroat politician, Drew, is slated to make another move to grab his lady love. He is likely to propose to Willow again using Lila’s ring. He may assure her safety and her children again. With nowhere to turn to, Willow may accept the proposal. While this will cause concern for others, Elizabeth may again proceed to back her colleague.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth may ask Michael to go easy on Willow about granting child visits. However, if Michael learns about Willow’s acceptance to marry Drew again, he may explode with anger. The General Hospital spoilers suggest Michael will lose his temper as Drew boasts about being Wiley and Amelia’s stepfather. Whether Michael’s wrath has long-reaching consequences remains to be seen.

Elsewhere, Nina may consider Willow’s decision justified to keep her out of prison. The latter may be delighted to find her mother on her side.

General Hospital: Britt is stuck in the middle of chaos

Fans may remember, Britt was right there when Sidwell shot Professor Dalton dead. However, she had no idea about what happened to the dead body next. In the upcoming episodes, she may learn that Dalton went missing. While she may not reveal what she knows, she may ask the mobster about it.

Whether Sidwell tells her the truth remains to be seen. However, he may hint that he framed Laura for the murder as a revenge for the failed Measure C, which will enrage Britt. The spoilers suggest that some news shocks Britt.

Elsewhere, Jason may approach Britt again wanting to gain her trust. Although he has already spoken about the difficulty in keeping his loyalty to Sonny versus Britt, he may try to treat Britt with respect and dignity to win her back. Whether Britt eventually opens up about her project and closeness to Sidwell remains to be seen.

General Hospital: Chase and Brook Lynn are shocked

Chase has been helping Willow with her case. He also intends to help her get her children’s custody or visitations. While Brook Lynn discouraged him from getting too involved with Willow, Chase skipped protocol to help his former girlfriend.

However, the couple may learn about Drew’s proposal and Willow’s decision to marry the politician. This will likely shock both of them. While Chase may be surprised to know of Willow’s choice despite her children being in line, Brook Lynn will worry about Michael’s reaction.

The other story arcs on General Hospital’s upcoming episodes involve Portia’s trouble as her lies come out and Lucas’s predicament as he finds himself in the middle of mob drama.

Stay tuned to ABC to catch Sidwell’s moves rattling more lives and Rocco’s case taking new turns in the coming weeks on General Hospital.