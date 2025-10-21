General Hospital spoilers: Valentin gets a surprise visitor, Brennan meets Josslyn, and Carly faces tough decisions

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

General Hospital spoilers for Wednesday, October 22, 2025, suggest that Valentin Cassadine will receive an unexpected visitor at Steinmauer, setting the stage for a potentially game-changing exchange linked to his past and the Faison mystery.

Meanwhile, Jack Brennan’s meeting with Josslyn Jacks raises suspicions about what Carly Spencer really knows and how far she is willing to go to protect her daughter.

As Carly pursues a risky plan involving a new identity, she is hit with revelations that may force her to rethink her next move.

Elsewhere, Gio and Emma team up for a new mission that could pull them deeper into Quartermaine chaos, while Tracy defends herself after tensions erupt at Brook Lynn’s ill-fated party.

Secrets, strategies, and shifting loyalties drive another explosive midweek episode.

Valentin gets a surprise visitor at Steinmauer

At Steinmauer, Valentin Cassadine receives an unexpected visitor, adding a new twist to his imprisonment. After recent visits from Lulu and Charlotte, this surprise encounter could bring critical updates tied to Cesar Faison and the shocking returns of Britt and Nathan.

Valentin has been on Brennan’s radar for weeks, and this meeting could shift the power dynamic between them.

The visit also hints at deeper connections between past WSB operations and ongoing events in Port Charles, leaving Valentin with difficult choices ahead.

Brennan and Josslyn meet amid rising suspicion

Jack Brennan’s conversation with Josslyn Jacks takes center stage as questions mount over Carly Spencer’s recent actions.

Brennan may sense that Carly is hiding something about Josslyn’s ties to the WSB, particularly since Carly previously concealed the truth about Vaughn’s recruitment.

Josslyn’s chat with Brennan could expose whether she’s aware of her mother’s secret moves or still being used as leverage.

The tension between them could spark new strategies — both for the WSB and for Carly’s ongoing plan to strike back at Brennan.

Carly faces a turning point in her plan

Carly Spencer continues her risky plan for revenge, having already enlisted Damian Spinelli to create a fake identity and digital trail.

However, on Wednesday, Carly receives unexpected information that makes her reconsider her next move.

As she works to stay ahead of Brennan and the WSB, Carly’s determination may be tested by the dangers surrounding her daughter and the escalating situation in Port Charles.

The day’s developments could mark a crucial turning point in her mission — and force Carly to decide how far she’s willing to go for payback.

Gio and Emma’s next move

Emma Scorpio-Drake and Giovanni “Gio” Palmieri team up once again, continuing to strengthen their growing connection.

Their latest plan could involve either investigating Professor Henry “Hank” Dalton or addressing the fallout from recent Quartermaine drama.

As they put their heads together, Emma and Gio may find themselves navigating both teenage complications and the adult secrets surrounding their families.

Whether their mission brings them closer or lands them in trouble, their partnership continues to evolve amid the chaos in Port Charles.

Tracy defends herself after the party disaster

Following Brook Lynn Quartermaine's disastrous party to introduce Ronnie Bard, tensions continue. Ronnie and Tracy Quartermaine fought at the party, and there are accusations and resentment that continue on Wednesday.

Tracy defends what she did and claims that Ronnie is keeping something from her, even though Lulu Spencer doesn't believe her.

In the meantime, Brook Lynn attempts to invite Ronnie to Bobbie's for an apology dinner.

The damage might be done already, as Quartermaine tempers continue to ignite and suspicions compound in the family.

Catch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.