Dancing with the Stars' Dylan Efron leads the leaderboard as season 34 hits midpoint after Wicked-themed performance week

Dylan Efron kept up his consistent effort in season 34 of Dancing with the Stars, and during the themed Wicked Night of the show, he received his highest score in the competition.

In the rumba performance with partner Daniella Karagach, Efron was given a total of 32 out of 40 by the judges, which was a drastic change for the better from his previous weeks’ scores.

The duo's performance earned them a spot around the middle of the leaderboard and thus guaranteed their safety for the next round, as comedian Scott Hoying and partner Rylee Arnold were the ones going home at the end of the episode.

Dylan Efron earns season-high score on Dancing With the Stars’ Wicked Night

Dylan Efron’s Rumba performance

Efron and Karagach danced a rumba from the musical Wicked. The dance went through the traditional elements of the rumba in terms of technique and control.

That dance was designed to show the danceable hip movements, partnered turns, and the close bond of the dancers.

Guest judge Jon M. Chu, who came on board for the themed episode, praised Efron for showing connection and presence all through the dance.

Bruno Tonioli referred to the dance as subtle and nicely done but he pointed out that the performer temporarily lost control of the hip movement.

Carrie Ann Inaba pinpointed the moment when Efron’s foot was caught in a drag turn, but she recognized the effort and the partnership shown. Derek Hough said that the contestant’s development from the previous weeks was very noticeable.

Four judges gave Efron an 8 each, which totals 32 out of 40. This was their highest score of the season, thus breaking the records of their previous performances.

Highlights from Wicked Night

Several dances in the episode were designed by the musical Wicked and the upcoming film adaptations. As a guest judge, franchise director Jon M. Chu was there.

Besides that, the broadcast also contained pre-recorded messages from Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

The show began with a medley of songs from both films, which was choreographed by Chris Scott. Besides the professional troupe, the hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, and the judge Derek Hough also took part in it.

Robert Irwin and partner Witney Carson danced jazz and got 36 out of 40. At the same time, Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas received one of the highest scores of the night, 39 out of 40, for their quickstep.

Besides them, the top performers were also the likes of Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa, who similarly got 39 out of 40 for their rumba.

Elaine Hendrix, Danielle Fishel, and Alix Earle were three names that could be found on the upper tier of the leaderboard, having made high-quality performances.

Andy Richter and Emma Slater were the ones to have received, by far, the lowest total of the evening, with 27 out of 40 for their jazz number.

Results and ranking

The safe couples following the combination of this week's results with those from the last episode were announced. Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov, Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa, Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas, Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy, Robert Irwin and Witney Carson, Jen Affleck and Jan Kono, Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten, Andy Richter and Emma Slater, as well as Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach, will perform next week. Scott Hoying and Rylee Arnold came third from the bottom with a score of 28 out of 40 and were thus sent home. As of his most recent performance, Efron has moved up the season ranking and is still in the running as Dancing with the Stars is nearing its halfway point. The next themed episode with guest judge Cheryl Burke and a new round of routines will be the annual Halloween special.

