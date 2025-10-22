The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City episode 6 recap: Angie apologizes to Mary, while Bronwyn’s past resurfaces

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member Mary Cosby (Image via Getty)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 6 episode 6, Out of Gas, opens up following last week's lingering fallout between Angie Katsanevas and Lisa Barlow during Whitney’s wine tasting when accusations flew about Lisa’s business, Angie’s finances, and that mysterious Soup/Suit Man.

Mary calls out Angie for making fun of her farts and turning into a different person as they confronted each other and got their friendship back.

On the morning after the wine tasting, in a phone call with Heather Gay, Angie tells her that she feels that it is what it is with Lisa's situation, but she wants to mend things with her long-time friend, Mary Cosby, as she confesses:

"I just hope that she can remember what she loves about me … and I’m ready for something that might be a hard conversation."

She felt guilty of her behavior that day as she felt like standing up with Lisa, she further says,

"I felt protective of every one of us that day. It wasn’t just about me. It was about re-occurring takedowns."

Heather, meanwhile, expresses her hope that Lisa will also take responsibility, saying that:

"I appreciate that Angie’s taking accountability. In my heart of hearts, I believe that Lisa is capable of admitting fault as well. I just don’t think I’ve ever seen her do it.”

Mary confronts Angie in The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 6 episode 6

Angie sat down and had a difficult conversation with Mary in episode 6 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 6, acknowledging that she sometimes struggled to let people bully her without responding.

Mary interrupted, pointing out that Angie was becoming that very person.

She expressed confusion over why Angie allowed Lisa to provoke her so much, accusing her of changing entirely from patient, kind, and sweet to someone throwing tantrums, questioning her:

*How are you allowing someone to get you that mad to the point it’s affecting our friendship? That’s where the problem is. You get so caught up into something that’s so not important. Then I don’t even exist."

Mary then brings up a specific incident that happened earlier when Angie had teased Mary about a fart. She then blamed the smell on her dog, as she says,

"First of all, the dog farted. And then you said, ‘Oh, maybe that’s Mary.’ You said, ‘Come on, Bronwyn, we’d better sit over here because Mary’s got gas.’ Then your dog farts … and then you blamed it, like it was my fart… Seriously?"

Angie explained that she hadn’t smelled Mary’s fart, but, as Mary had acknowledged it, she suggested that she stand aside.

Angie struggled to keep from laughing, as she promised to be careful about her behavior. The conversation ended with a hug, and the two reconciled.

Heather, Lisa & the “Soup/Suit Man” drama

Heather and Lisa met up for some shopping to catch up, but Angie came up quickly, turning the conversation tense. Lisa admitted she was frustrated with Angie’s attacks and constant digging and felt she seemed to get a thrill from them.

Heather told her that Angie had been crying, to which Lisa responded sarcastically, asking if she was crying because she is a mean bitch.

Heather fired back, telling Lisa that if Angie was being mean, she was being mean too.

Lisa explained that she was tired of Angie digging into her, so Heather responded that Angie, too, is sick of Lisa's digging, asking Lisa about who about the Soup Man. Lisa explains by saying that,

"She just said I cheated on my husband, and I’m like, ‘I don’t know; why don’t you worry about your Suit Man?’"

Lisa claimed Nobody when asked about the Suit Man. In her confessional, Lisa acknowledges that the Suit Man or Soup Man line has thrown everyone into speculation.

Meanwhile, Heather tells her that she is a risky friend, advising her to change her behavior, saying that:

"Until you really clear it up or change, it’s never going to go away."

Britani’s heartfelt moment with her daughter

An emotionally heavy yet quieter moment happens in episode 6 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City when Britani Bateman tries to rebuild her relationship with her daughter, Olivia.

Britani scheduled a time to see her daughter, but Olivia, who was hesitant to meet, explained to Britani that she didn’t want to get burned again.

She approaches Olivia, asking to hug her, which reminds her of the last time they tried when Britani prioritized her partner over her daughter, as she spent the whole time making out with Jared.

Britani takes accountability, apologizing to Olivia, who is not ready to forgive her mother for not paying attention to her for years.

Bronwyn and her identity-theft charges resurface

Later, Angie brought up Bronwyn's past, mentioning her identity theft charges were circulating in the news.

Whitney admitted in her confessional that she usually chooses friends who are not part of the Utah crime circle, but felt her judgment had clearly been off this time.

Bronwyn later met with her husband, Todd, to figure out how to address and clear up the allegations, explaining that it happened a decade ago and the case was dismissed and sealed.

Her husband, Todd, appears distant and uninterested as he says, expressing his dislike for Lisa, and warns her that if she goes on the trip, she needs to avoid any conflict with Lisa, and any fallout that happens would be her own responsibility, saying,

"I wouldn’t p*ss on Lisa if her brain was on fire. You’re setting yourself up for that. It’s on you," he added.

