Who is Dancing With the Stars alum Jen Affleck’s husband? All about Zac Affleck

Jen and Zac Affleck (Image via Instagram/@jenniferlaffleck)

Dancing With the Stars alum Jennifer Affleck’s husband is Zac Affleck. The two have been going stronger than ever and have recently welcomed their third child. The pair met when Jen was just 18 and Zac was 21. They were introduced on the Mormon dating app Mutual in 2018. After dating for almost a year, they soon got engaged in early 2019 and walked down the aisle that June.

However, the duo had a rough patch earlier when they had a brief separation. During a Season 1 episode of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Jen earlier revealed that Zac has gotten into medical school in New York, while adding that this has been one of Zac’s top dream schools.

However, Jen was also candid about the struggles as she said how medical schools are super hard on marriages, so it made her question if going to medical school is worth it.

Dancing With the Stars’ Jen Affleck opens up about her marriage to Zac

Jen Affleck has been candid about her marriage with Zac Affleck, as she revealed that they still have struggles like so many other marriages.

The television star further explained in the interview:

“Are we willing to put in the work to be better? Yes. Have there been moments when we wanted to walk away? Of course. But there’s so much more to our marriage and what we offer to each other than people realize.”

Jennifer and Zac went through a rocky patch in their marriage during the first season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. The pair was living apart when the show returned for Season 2 in May 2025.

In an interview with People, Jen revealed that the pair’s decision to separate came from watching Season 1 and also when their toxic behavioural traits were called out by other members of MomTok.

Later, in an interview with Vulture, Jen Affleck admitted that a lot of the things they showed were things that she did not want to acknowledge, while adding that she and her husband were in non-stop therapy after filming the show’s first season.

When talking about Zac's decision to get into a medical school, Jen said:

“It’s hard because I am the provider, and if we are going to do medical school and these hard things in life, we do need to be on the same page, especially if we end up moving to New York, where I wouldn’t even have the MomTok group.”

Are Zac Affleck and Ben Affleck related?

During the premiere of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Jen Affleck revealed that while her husband Zac and actor Ben Affleck are not related, he is a distant cousin. The DWTS alum cleared the air in an interview with TV Insider, saying,

“He is actually my husband’s dad’s second cousin. Only his dad has met him once when he was very little. It’s more of a joke than an actual family relative. Technically, celebrity blood runs through his veins.”

Zac further explained that he has no idea whether or not he is related to Ben Affleck, and that had been a running joke in his family.

Zac also pointed out that it has never been something serious. Zac Affleck said,

“And so, when Jen started telling people that, I did tell her, ‘I don’t think you should say that anymore. I think that’s probably gonna backfire.’”

